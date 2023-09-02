DWTS Alum Opens Up About Brother’s Sudden Death Nearly 1 Year Later

Nick Carter gave an update on how his family is coping nearly one year after the death of his younger brother, Aaron.

In an August 2023 interview, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 21 alum said his family is coping with the loss, but he feels it’s something they will never be able to fully come to grips with. The singer also said he will continue to work with a foundation in his late brother’s honor.

Nick Carter Said His Family Continues to Process Aaron’s Death

In August 2023, Nick Carter opened up about the death of his brother in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely been tough for me and my family,” Carter told the outlet. “It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don’t think we will ever really get over it. It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.”

“My sister and I, we started working with this foundation called On Our Sleeves, which deals with mental health. We’re really just still, I think, processing, you know, all the stuff that we’ve been going through for the past year,” he added.

Fans were stunned in November 2022 when TMZ reported that Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. The 34-year-old singer’s cause of death was later reported to be from drowning in the tub after taking the drugs difluoroethane and alprazolam, per People.

Nick Carter & His Siblings Have Honored Their Late Brother

Shortly after Aaron’s death, Nick wrote the song “Hurts to Love You” in his honor. He also collaborated with the On Our Sleeves Foundation for a benefit concert honoring Aaron in January 2023. The concert, which also featured Carter’s Backstreet Boys bandmate AJ McLean, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons, and more, raised $150,000 for the nonprofit aimed at children’s mental health, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Aaron’s twin sister Angel, who also teamed up with On Our Sleeves, has vowed that her brother’s death would not be in vain.

In an interview with People, Angel pointed to her twin brother’s fame as a child, coupled with a toxic parenting dynamic and the sudden deaths of their older sister, Leslie, and father, Robert, that caused Aaron to spiral.

“Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect,” Angel said of their father’s 2017 death. “I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it, but he never did. Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us. “

Angel told the outlet that she hopes to break the stigma surrounding mental health and children by working on programs with On Our Sleeves. “Something positive has to come from all this,” she said. “I refuse to allow Aaron to have died in vain.”

Nick Carter told TMZ that he also joined On Our Sleeves because he has three kids of his own. “It’s extremely important nowadays, especially with the impact of social media, to break the stigma of mental health,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said in January 2023.

