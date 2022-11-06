Nick Carter Writes Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys member and “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up Nick Carter wrote an emotional tribute to his brother Aaron Carter, who was found dead at the age of 34 on November 5 in his Los Angeles-area home.

Nick Carter Says His ‘Heart Has Been Broken’ Over His Brother’s Death

In an Instagram post full of photos of the two brothers together as children and throughout their teenage years, Nick Carter said that despite their “complicated relationship,” his heart is broken over his younger brother’s death.

Nick wrote:

My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God,Please take care of my baby brother.

The Carter siblings had a tumultuous relationship. In 2019, Aaron’s twin sister Angel and Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron. In a tweet, Nick said that Aaron had been making threats against his (Nick’s) family.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the propert treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” wrote Nick at the time.

Angel Carter Also Wrote a Post Remembering Her Late Brother

On Instagram, Angel Carter posted her own series of photos of herself with her twin brother and wrote that she loved him “beyond measure.”

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again,” wrote Angel.

The Carter siblings have two other sisters — Bobbie Jean and Leslie. Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012, according to ABC News. The five of them starred on a short-lived reality show on E! called “House of Carters.”

As first reported by TMZ, Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home on November 5. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he was found in his bathtub, and a spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that police were investigating a suspicious death, but no cause of death has been released as of yet.

Aaron Carter finished in fifth place on season nine of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Karina Smirnoff. Older brother Nick competed on season 21 with Sharna Burgess, finishing in second place.