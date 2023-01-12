LISTEN: Nick Carter Writes Heartbreaking Song About His Brother Aaron Carter’s Death

The “Dancing With the Stars” family lost one of its members in November 2022 when Aaron Carter died at the age of 34, as first reported by TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

Now two months after Aaron’s death, his older brother Nick Carter is working through his grief in song.

Nick Carter’s Song for His Brother Aaron is Called ‘Hurts to Love You’

On January 11, Nick posted an clip of the “Hurts to Love You” music video to Instagram. In the video, Nick sings while footage of the two of them playing together as children plays over the top of him.

“It hurts to love you, but I love you still. Miss you with all my heart, you know my love is real. And I was praying for peace and how your soul could feel. You know it hurts to love you, but I love you still,” sings Nick in the video.

The Instagram caption expands on that thought, with Nick writing, “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them. So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

The full song is available on YouTube Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

In the comments on his Instagram post, fellow singer Lance Bass left heart emojis and a fan wrote, “It makes me cry. Probably your most emotional and heartfelt song ever. Thank you for sharing your innermost with us.”

Another fan wrote, “I cried. As someone with a sibling who struggles with addiction and where it got abusive, I relate more than I’d like to this song. I cried. Thank you for sharing this song with the world.”

“It’s so beautiful Nick. It’s healing to put your feelings into music. Music heals. ❤️‍🩹 I’m sure so many lives will be touched that has gone through similar situations. I’m so proud of the man and father you have become. I wish you peace, love and all the happiness this life has to offer. Love u,” wrote a third fan.

Aaron Carter Struggled With Substance Abuse Issues

Aaron Carter struggled throughout his life with substance abuse. In 2019, he opened up in an “E! True Hollywood Story” (via “Entertainment Tonight”) about what started his opioid addiction — he broke his jaw in a fight and was prescribed oxycodone, which he continued taking even after he no longer needed it.

After his death, TMZ reported that law enforcement sources told them that multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter’s bedroom and bathroom, in addition to prescription medication of some kind. Carter’s body was found in his bathtub; he drowned, but the official cause of death is pending toxicology results. However, law enforcement told TMZ that there was no suicide note nor were there any signs of foul play.

Aaron Carter competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 9, coming in fifth with his partner Karina Smirnoff. His older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys also competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” coming in 2nd place on season 21 with partner Sharna Burgess.

Along with Nick and Aaron, there are three other Carter siblings. Aaron has a twin sister named Angel, a sister named Bobbie Jean, and a sister named Leslie, who died in 2012 of a drug overdose, according to ABC News. In addition to his three surviving siblings, Aaron Carter is survived by a 1-year-old son named Prince.

Angel and Nick announced in mid-November that they have started a fund through the organization On Our Sleeves in Aaron’s memory. The mission statement from the press release reads, “On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates.”

You can learn more about the organization and donate to its cause here. On the donation page, the message from the Carter siblings reads, “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others.”