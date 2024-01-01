DWTS Alum Returns to Instagram After Family Tragedy

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has returned to social media after the heartbreaking death of his sister. On December 23, TMZ reported that Nick Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, was found unresponsive at home and declared dead. So far, Nick has not publicly addressed his sister’s death.

On December 30, Nick took to his Instagram page to share a family video. Some fans are commenting with questions about his lack of statement regarding Bobbie Jean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Carter Was Cherishing Family Moments

In the caption of Nick’s December 30 Instagram post, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran noted he was “Cherishing these moments.” The short video clip showed his son, Odin, hitting some golf balls.

Prior to that new post, Nick’s most recent Instagram upload came on December 22, the day before news of Bobbie Jean’s death emerged. On December 31, the Backstreet Boys singer also posted a teaser on Instagram revealing his new song.

In the caption, Nick wrote, “It’s here! My brand new song ‘Never Break My Heart (Not Again)’ is out NOW!” He continued, “Add it to your New Year’s playlist and let’s celebrate! Let me know your favorite part.”

The Instagram post with Nick’s new song received a lot of love from fans. Many noted they already loved the song, and only a few made any type of reference to the family tragedy that just occurred.

Fans Are Stepping up to Support the DWTS Alum

On Nick’s Instagram post featuring his son, one follower commented, “Shouldn’t he acknowledge that his sister died.”

That particular comment was not the norm, though. Dozens of Nick’s fans clapped back at that commenter, blasting them. Many other fans left notes of support and prayers.

One person responded, “Everyone reacts in their own way in mourning! This time he chose silence, try to show him respect instead of judging!”

That supporter added, “Since he is a public figure, does he necessarily have to show his pain publicly? I remember that he too is a human being and not a robot!”

A handful of Nick’s fans point out that this is not the first sibling he has lost. Us Weekly noted his brother Aaron Carter, who also competed o “Dancing with the Stars,” died about a year ago. They also lost their sibling Leslie a decade ago.

Quite a few of Nick’s fans mentioned they were glad to see the “Dancing with the Stars” alum back on social media again.

“Stay strong Nick and cherish every moment with your beautiful family! You and Angel have been in my thoughts for the past week. Sending love, hugs and prayers your way! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” shared a fan.

“I hope you’re doing reasonably well despite the circumstances. I always got your back love you,” commented another.

“You’re in my thoughts and heart Nick. Enjoy your family as much as you can,” someone else wrote.

“The shelter of your family is the best healing. I admire your strength,” noted another supporter.

A separate comment read, “To all of you mentioning BJ, that’s just poor on so many levels. Nick doesn’t have to greive (sic) and post it on social media.”

That supporter continued, “It’s none of our business how he is coping and shouldn’t bring it up. Nick may mention it if and when he’s ready, but let’s not mention the passing of Bobbie yet.. 🤯”