Bobbie Jean Carter Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of “Dancing with the Stars” alums Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, has died.

On December 23, TMZ reported that another member of the Carter family had died. The family matriarch, Jane Carter, told the outlet, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean.”

Bobbie Jean Carter Died December 23 in Florida

Jane continued, “I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Bobbie Jean was one of five siblings, and now she is the third to die. Aaron, who competed on season 9 of “Dancing with the Stars” with partner Karina Smirnoff, died in 2022. Sister Leslie died in 2012.

Nick also competed on “Dancing with the Stars.” The Backstreet Boys star partnered with Sharna Burgess during season 21. They finished in second place.

The remaining sister is Angel Carter, and there are some step-siblings and half-siblings in the family too. Bobbie Jean had one daughter, Bella.

In her statement to TMZ, Jane further shared, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane also shared some thoughts about Bobbie Jean’s daughter, Bella. “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.”

She continued, “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”