DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of Beloved Family Member: ‘My Best Friend’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is mourning the loss of one of her most beloved family members.

The “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star shared a heartbreaking Instagram post on February 12, 2024, hours after her grandmother, Mary Jerminario, passed away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicole Polizzi Said Her Grandmother Was an ‘Angel on Earth’

On February 12, Polizzi posted a carousel of photos as she paid tribute to her grandmother. The first photo showed the MTV star holding her grandmother’s hand as she lay in a hospital bed. Other photos included Polizzi posing with her grandmother on her wedding day in November 2014. And several more photos featured Jerminario posing with her great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

“Today I lost the best grandparent I could ever ask for,” Polizzi captioned the post. “My best friend, I will never ever forget you & your Sunday dinners. You def spoiled me rotten. I’d do anything to go back as a kid and experience it all over again. You were a true angel on earth. I love you so much Nanny.”

Polizzi received messages of support from fans and famous friends.

“I’m so sorry nicole 😞 she was the best ❤️,” wrote “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“So sorry for your loss, sending love ♥️,” added Lauren Sorrentino.

“Jersey Shore” veteran Sammi Giancola posted a heart emoji, while Deena Cortese wrote, “Love you ❤.”

“I’m so sorry Nicole love you stay strong nanny is at peace now. Just hold onto the memories. Beautiful memories with you and her. Love you so much. Sorry honey,” added Nino Giaimo, aka Uncle Nino, Vinny Guadagnino’s uncle who has appeared on “Jersey Shore” in the past.

“I’m so sorry love. Nothing like an amazing grandparent. Memories you will remember forever.💔❣️,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

Nicole Polizzi Has Talked About Her Family in the Past

Polizzi appeared to be very close to her late grandmother. In the past, she has talked about her family dynamic. As a baby, Polizzi was adopted by Helen Jerminario Polizzi and Andrew Polizzi in 1988.

In 2018, she spoke out about her adoption story on her YouTube Channel. “I was adopted at 6 months from Santiago, Chile,” the DWTS season 17 alum said. “And I was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi. They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up, and they said right when they saw me, they said I was like, ‘Mama, Dada’. … It was meant to be.”

Of her birth parents, Polizzi said they gave her up so she could have a better life. Polizzi said she is “grateful” to have been raised by her Italian-American family. “I never really talk about being adopted, just because I’m so secure with how I ended up with my adoptive parents,” she added.

Polizzi also passed down family traditions to her kids. In 2012, when her eldest son, Lorenzo, was a toddler, she posted to Twitter to share that he was helping in the kitchen with her mom and grandma. “Lorenzo is helping bake cookies with his mommy, nanny and great grand nanny! Amazing,” she wrote at the time.

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70