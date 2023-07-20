DWTS Alum Claps Back & Provides an ‘Education’ to Critics

A former “Dancing with the Stars” fan-favorite contestant spoke out and got passionate in asking critics to stop with their constant negativity.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi competed on season 17 of DWTS with partner Sasha Farber. The “Jersey Shore” star and Farber were unable to win the mirror-ball trophy during their 2013 competition, but Polizzi told People the experience was “literally, the best time in my life.” She spoke on the experience while preparing her fellow “Jersey Shore” co-star Vinny Guadagnino to compete in season 31, and she noted she was still close with Farber and others from her season.

“It’s just such a nice environment. Everyone is so nice. They literally become your family. You become best friends with the cast. It’s just the best experience,” she explained. While she still gushes about “Dancing with the Stars” a decade after hitting the dance floor, the tough girl, no holds barred “Jersey Shore” side of Polizzi was front-and-center in a recent TikTok video she shared.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Reflected on Her Weight Struggles

On July 19, Polizzi shared a video on her TikTok page that she titled, “INCASE YA DIDNT KNOW.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted she wanted to address the topic of weight, adding she knew it was an issue that was a struggle for many people.

“Okay. I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school, not great. Wasn’t eating, underweight, had no energy. It was getting scary. So high school was not a good place for me with weight,” Polizzi recalled. She admitted during that time, she pushed to be “size 0 and so skinny,” but as a result, she “was so sad and not eating, no energy.”

Things changed when Polizzi started “Jersey Shore” at the age of 21. She decided, “I’m gonna enjoy my life,” and she focused on having fun rather than working out and staying underweight. “So gained weight through ‘Jersey Shore.’ I feel like I was always confident in my skin, no matter what size I was,” Polizzi said of that time. She added, “I’m amazing no matter what size I am,” and noted, “Everyone fluctuates with their weight… and who are YOU to call people pigs and fat and disgusting and your body looks terrible? Like, no, this is an education for you.”

The DWTS Alum Called for the Weight-Related Judging to Stop

Polizzi called out those who focus on other people’s weight and told them, “You wanna judge people’s looks, people’s bodies, do it in the own comfort of your a**hole mind.” She suggested critics could call a like-minded friend to gossip over someone’s weight, but “don’t comment it on the internet, because people are sensitive, especially people that have had eating disorders and the like, trouble with their body and image.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant suggested that critics commenting on people’s weight online can “put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it” in accepting themselves at whatever weight they are. “Stop commenting on people’s weight. It doesn’t matter… As long as you’re a good person and you feel good in your own body, who cares,” Polizzi added. She ended the TikTok video by telling everybody she loved them and asked them to “Be kind to each other.”

Polizzi’s video received over 262,000 likes and almost 7,000 comments in less than 24 hours. While she did not reveal what exactly compelled her to make the video, a TikTok video on the “Jersey Shore” page posted a few hours prior to Polizzi’s post may have played a role.

“Snooki been hitting the buffets again,” a comment on the “Jersey Shore” TikTok video read.

“Put down the cookie snookie,” read another.

“Snooki done started an earthquake and the other plastic put together females look absolutely horrible,” someone else added.

“Snooki got huge. Why not just get a new younger cast?” questioned another show fan.

There may have been numerous jabs at Polizzi’s weight on the “Jersey Shore” TikTok video, but she received a lot of love on her own post.

One fan commented, “Yes queen!!!! Our weight is the least interesting thing about us!”

“You look amazing girl, forget those haters,” added another.

“Amen. You are beautiful whatever your weight is. Beauty comes from inside! Do you, be you!”