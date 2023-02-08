DWTS Champ Responds to Report That Her Longterm Relationship Has Ended

Season 10 Mirrorball Trophy winner Nicole Scherzinger has responded to a report that she and her boyfriend, Scottish rugby star Thom Evans, have split.

The “Dancing With the Stars” champ took to her Instagram Stories on February 3, 2023, to debunk a report that was published by The Sun. Scherzinger shared a screenshot of the article, the headline reading, “Scherz-Single Nicole Scherzinger splits with ‘distraught’ Thom Evans after three year romance.”

“Wow this is news to us,” Scherzinger captioned her post. “What a joke,” she added, along with the crying with laughter emoji. “See you for Valentine’s Day babe,” she wrote, tagging Evans.

According to the Daily Record, Evans shared the same post with identical wording, though he tagged Scherzinger on his Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Claimed That Thom Evans Looked ‘Distraught’ While Chatting With a Friend

According to The Sun’s report, a source spotted Evans at a restaurant in West London.

“Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see,” the source added.

As it turns out, the two have not split and, based on Scherzinger’s denial, they have plans to be together on Valentine’s Day.

Another source told The Sun that the couple had plans for an “upcoming holiday” but they are on the outs.

“Everyone has ups and downs but who knows what will happen long-term? It isn’t unusual for them to have time apart, but it sounds like there are deeper issues at the moment,” the source said.

Nicole Scherzinger Engagement Rumors Circulated in July 2022

Scherzinger and Evans met on “The X Factor: Celebrity” in 2019. At the time, Evans went on the program with two of his fellow Rugby player pals Ben Foden and Levi Davis. The threesome made up the boyband Try Star. Scherzinger was a judge on the series.

For the past three years, Scherzinger and Evans have traveled the world together, often posting photos of their trips on social media. In July 2022, during a trip to Greece, reports surfaced that Evans had popped the question — and that Scherzinger had accepted his proposal.

“They are getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met,” a source told the Daily Mail. As days went by, the couple shared photos from their vacation in the Greek islands, but no such engagement news ever came to light.

Scherzinger shared several pictures from Santorini and Mykonos, but didn’t confirm or deny any engagement rumors.

“I’m in love…with Santorini,” she captioned a post on July 12, 2022.

“Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses….then stop and smell them again,” she captioned another Instagram post uploaded a few days later.

From there, Scherzinger and Evans continued their vacation in Austria and Portugal — and still didn’t confirm or deny that they had gotten engaged.

