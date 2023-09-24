DWTS Champ Makes a Big Move After Getting Engaged

A former winner from “Dancing with the Stars” had been making some major life changes lately, and she just revealed one more big one.

Nicole Scherzinger won season 10 of DWTS while partnering with professional dancer, now judge, Derek Hough. More recently, she had been a judge on “The Masked Singer,” but the former “Pussycat Dolls” member recently revealed she was stepping away from that gig temporarily.

Scherzinger is focused on playing Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard” in London throughout the fall, although it is expected she will return to “The Masked Singer” for the following season. Scherzinger also got engaged to her long-time love, Thom Evans, in June. Now, the former “Dancing with the Stars” star has announced a big change in her personal life that connects to her current professional focus.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicole Scherzinger Is Officially Living in London

On September 20, Scherzinger took to her Instagram page to share her latest bit of fun news. “Guess who’s moved to London,” the entertainer wrote in the caption of her post.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion included a trio of photos that showed her looking glam as she posed on a street in London. She seemingly had a blast as she posed next to an iconic London telephone box, making herself right at home in her new city.

As Parade detailed, until now, Scherzinger and Evans were based in Los Angeles, California, where they were sharing a home together. The couple initially met in 2019 when they were both on “The X Factor: Celebrity,” and they officially debuted their romance in January 2020.

While Scherzinger revealed she has formally moved to London, it is not known yet if Evans plans to move at this point as well.

Scherzinger Is Embracing Her ‘UK Girl Era’

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion also shared her announcement in a TikTok post. The post incorporated the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline,” and included a video showing Scherzinger “In my UK girl era.”

In addition to the moment in the telephone booth, the clip showed Scherzinger sipping a cup of tea, getting into a cab, and opening a bag with a goodie from the UK’s bakery Greggs. The final moment of Scherzinger’s cute TikTok video showed her sitting near a large portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The inclusion of Greggs seemed to be a hit with those TikTok followers who were familiar with the bakery.

“Nicole Scherzinger eating a Greggs Pastie is the best thing I’ve seen all day and also very unexpected,” one fan commented.

“Yes to Greggs. It’s the way. Welcome,” added another.

Several of Scherzinger’s Instagram followers wished her luck on her “Sunset Boulevard” debut. The show will run from September 21 to January 6, 2024, at the Savoy Theatre on the West End in London.

“Good luck for tonight’s open premiere 😍❤️ love you so much 🫶🏼🥰,” gushed a supporter on Instagram.

“Welcome home ❤️😉 Can’t wait to see the show tonight! 😍” added someone else.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion’s fans seemed to universally concur that Scherzinger looked incredible in her latest posts and are excited for her West End theater debut.