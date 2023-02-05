Pamela Anderson Admits Her Memoir Will Annoy Ex-Husband Tommy Lee’s New Wife

Pamela Anderson says the release of her memoir, “Love, Pamela,” will likely annoy Tommy Lee’s current wife. The Motley Crue drummer married Brittany Furlan on Valentine’s Day 2019, but his whirlwind 1990s marriage to Anderson is being rehashed in the tell-all and accompanying Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story.”

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Anderson, 55, said of her book, “I’m sure it’s going to be annoying to his wife. I’d be annoyed.”

She said something similar on Howard Stern’s radio show. According to Stylecaster, Anderson said Furlan is “good“ to Lee, then added, “I hate to be annoying and going through this again, I’m sure she’s annoyed, but I respect their relationship and just glad he’s happy and has someone in his life.”

Just ahead of the book’s release, Anderson told Interview magazine that she still speaks to her ex-husband occasionally. “It’s always cordial and we ramble to each other sometimes and I can tell we miss each other’s voice,” she said. “But he’s moved on. He has a wife. And the last thing I want to do is be disruptive in anyone’s life. Not that I could be. They’re probably like, ‘Oh God, here she goes again.’ But it’s part of my story.”

Pamela Anderson Said Tommy Lee is The Only Man She Truly Loved

In the documentary and book, Anderson said Lee is the only man she’s ever really loved, despite subsequent marriages to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst. Thee exes eloped in Mexico in 1995 after a four-day courtship and went on to have sons Brandon and Dylan before their 1998 split.

In the documentary, Anderson told her son Brandon that she “really loved” his father and she believes that her later failed relationships are due to that fact.

”I really loved your Dad for all the right reasons and I really don’t think I’ve loved anybody else,” she said to her son. “It’s f***ed.”

“I think I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids,” Anderson said in a confessional. “I think it’s impossible to be with anybody else …but I don’t think I could be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment.”

In an excerpt from the book shared by People, Anderson also wrote, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Appeared to Address Pamela Anderson’s Documentary & Memoir

Ahead of the release of Anderson’s book and memoir, a source told Radar Online that Lee’s wife “doesn’t believe that Tommy would go back to Pam.”

“But she still feels it’s disrespectful and tiresome to live in the past and make him the focal point of her memoir,” the insider added.

Furlan also posted a cryptic TikTok video one week before Anderson’s projects dropped. In the clip, Furlan jumped on the TikTok “mascara trend,” in which users share stories about their romantic partners – aka, the “mascara”– set to the song “Constellations” by Duster.

“So I have this mascara now and I LOVE It but when I think about how many other people used my mascara before me I kinda want to throw up,” Furlan captioned a video of herself. “This isn’t about mascara,” she added.

Several fans speculated that the “mascara” Furlan was referring to was Lee and the past user was Anderson.

After one commenter wrote, “You seem like you’ve been hurting. I’m so sorry. It’s okay to not be okay. If your person doesn’t get that, find a new person,” Furlan replied, “My person gets it, other ppl don’t.”

According to Page Six, Furlan also posted a now-deleted TikTok in which she poked fun at Anderson. She later told followers that she has to make jokes to cope.

