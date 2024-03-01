‘Traitors’ Season 2 Star Wants to Compete on DWTS & Fans Are Excited

Season 2 of “The Traitors” is all starting to shake out and the faithfuls were able to sniff out traitor, Parvati Shallow. The reality star competed on “Survivor” and tried her hand at Peacock’s wildly successful whodunit show, but her next gig may be in the ballroom.

In an interview with EW, Shallow admitted that she probably wouldn’t do a show like “Survivor” again, but that she’d be open to joining “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t want to do ‘The Challenge.’ That’s a bunch of hoodlums getting drunk in a bunk bed situation. Not for me. ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ is so Boston Rob. Nothing could be more him. I think ‘The Traitors’ was like a coming out party for me. It was like a renaissance. I could wear new outfits, I could show up as a character, I could play a different role,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t see another show like that for me, unless it’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ or ‘Drag Race’, I don’t really want to do another show where it’s manipulating and emotional warfare. It’s triggering for me to do that, to be honest. So I’d like to do something that would be more of performance-based, maybe a physical kind of challenge, like ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she added.

Fans Say They’d Love to See Parvati Shallow on Season 33

Shortly after Shallow’s interview with EW was published, some fans took to Reddit to discuss the idea of her competing for a Mirrorball Trophy. The vast majority say they’d love to see Shallow in the ballroom next season.

“This is not a want. This is a need!!” one Redditor wrote.

“I just read that interview! I would LOVE Parvati to do DWTS. She would be awesome in a same-sex partnership,” someone else added.

“I’d love to see Parvati on the show. There are a lot of Survivor and Big Brother contestants I want to see but she’s up there near the top. I think the shows missing out not attracting that fanbase over here,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, even a “Survivor” watcher who isn’t a fan of Shallow admits she’d be a good fit.

“I would love a survivor contestant on the show. I ain’t the biggest Parvati fan (just a tad overrated) but I agree she would be a great ambassador for survivor,” a fourth person said.

‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei May Compete on Season 33

Although the cast for season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” won’t really take shape until the end of the summer, there are some likely cast additions that fans can bank on.

For example, there is almost always a contestant from Bachelor Nation on the show. That said, current “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei may be the chosen one.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, episode of “Live! With Kelly & Mark,” Graziadei shared his thoughts.

“Ok. isn’t this really, confirm or deny, Joey, isn’t it really your grand plan to get on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Yes or no?” Ripa asked him (via The U.S. Sun).

“If that call comes, I would be open to it, but to be honest, I’m trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let’s get through this one first,” he responded. “You know, I have a little rhythm,” he added.

