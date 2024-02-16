SPOILERS: Who Got Banished on ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Episode 8

Season 2 of “The Traitors” is in full swing and its 8th episode of the season aired on Peacock on February 15, 2024.

After former “Bachelor” Peter Weber previously rejected his offer to join the Traitors in the game, he put a target on his back. But, he wasn’t the only name that popped up after the round table on episode 7. “Married to Medicine” star Phaedra Parks’ name was brought up by Trishelle Cannatella and Parvati Shallow continued to be a suspect. Read on below for a recap, full of spoilers from the episode.

***SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO GETS BANISHED ON “THE TRAITORS” SEASON 2 EPISODE 8, STOP READING NOW.***

The Episode Started with a Murder

Episode 8 kicked off with breakfast. Sheree and CT were the first cast members to arrive, which means they were not murdered. Who would be next to enter the room? Sheree suspected Trishelle or Bergie would have gotten murdered.

Phaedra and Sandra were the next two stars to arrive at breakfast, followed by John. Each offered guesses about who got murdered. John suspected Trishelle may have gotten the axe.

Peter and Kevin then arrived, which left MJ, Kate, Parvati, Bergie and Trishelle.

Kate and MJ were next to enter, which meant that they were safe. Kate then said in her confessional that no one should trust her on the show.

Phaedra said in her confessional that protecting Parvati had become increasingly “difficult” for her.

Parvati was next to arrive, followed by Trishelle. This meant that Bergie was murdered.

Footage was then shown that Parvati and Phaedra decided to murder Bergie in order to get rid of some of Peter’s support in the game.

Parvati Shallow Turned on Phaedra Parks

Peter, Kevin and John soon realized that numbers were no longer in their favor.

Trishelle then stated in her confessional that she’s convinced Phaedra is a Traitor, even though there continued to be a big target on Parvati’s back. She believed they are both Traitors but wants Phaedra out of the game as soon as possible.

Trishelle, Peter and Kevin all met in secret to scheme against the two Traitors. Trishelle and Kevin said they believe one of Phaedra’s tells is that she “gets a twitch in her eye” whenever discussing the game. Peter thought Trishelle had valid points, as did Kevin.

Peter tried to convince Parvati to turn on Phaedra. With MJ eavesdropping on the two, Parvati tried to convince Peter that she’s a Faithful. Kate, CT and MJ began to talk about Parvati behind her back, saying it didn’t make sense for her to be talking to Peter. Meanwhile, Peter told Parvati that he thinks Phaedra is a Traitor and that they should work together to get her voted off of the show. Parvati instantly turned on Phaedra. Peter, Kevin and Trishelle’s plan started to come together.

Trishelle was the next one to talk about Phaedra to Parvati, along with Sandra and John. Sandra then stated in her confessional that she still thinks Parvati is a Traitor.

Trishelle Cannatella Won the Shield

The contestants were driven to a cabin for the day’s challenge. Dr. Will from “Big Brother” was waiting for the cast on the porch of the cabin. The contestants entered the cabin and then were locked inside by Dr. Will. The cast had 30 minutes to escape and earn up to $20,000 for the pot.

Each contestant had to enter a dark, dirty and wet tunnel in order to escape from the cabin and search for gold coins. Soon, worms, maggots and buckets full of bugs started to pour into the tunnel. Trishelle was one of the contestants covered in insects.

Rats were then shown in the tunnel and cockroaches then were poured into the cabin. This prompted MJ to exit the cabin, followed by Phaedra. This caused $2,000 to be deducted from the potential $20,000 prize.

MTV’s “The Challenge” star CT came across a shield and let Trishelle have it. Peter warned John to not tell anyone who got the shield.

Sheree and Kate then fled the cabin, which resulted in another $2,000 penalty.

CT continued to help his fellow cast members escape the tunnel and tried to retrieve the last of the gold coins.

The total winnings from this challenge were $11,000. Host Alan Cumming then revealed that a contestant had found a shield. He gave the contestant the opportunity to reveal their identity, but no one came forward.

Pavarti Shallow Was Banished

After the challenge, Parvati attempted to plead her innocence to John. She started to cry and said she “trusted the wrong person” when she trusted Dan. She maintained that she was a Faithful.

In the next scene, Kate, CT, John, Sandra and Kevin all sat down with Trishelle while she discussed her wish to target Phaedra. Trishelle explained that Phaedra would be harder to eliminate later on in the game. Soon, Phaedra walked in and the room went silent.

Phaedra was shown in her confessional saying, “Today was weird.” Even so, she still believed her name would not come up at round table. She felt Parvati was still the main target.

At the round table, Parvati was the first contestant to speak. She started out by defending herself to the others. Trishelle then chimed in and said she noticed a lot of red flags with Phaedra’s game. Both Trishelle and John asked Phaedra if Dan turned on her because she was also a Traitor. Others began to chime in against Phaedra. But Parvati wasn’t safe either. John said he was convinced Parvati was a Traitor.

Peter was the next to go up against Phaedra, but Phaedra was quick to call out Peter for saying that he previously asked Parvati if she wanted to work with him in the game.

Kate took this opportunity to put Peter in the hot seat.

It was then time for the contestants to cast their votes … Who would be voted off of “The Traitors?”

MJ was the first to reveal her vote and it was for Parvati. Phaedra also then voted for Parvati. Sandra did as well. Peter was up next and he voted for Phaedra. John then voted for Parvati.

Parvati’s vote was for Phaedra, as was Kevin’s. Trishelle also voted for Phaedra.

Sheree’s vote was for Parvati. CT was the next one up. His vote was for Parvati. Kate was the final contestant to reveal their vote and she also voted for Parvati.

And so, Parvati Shallow was banished.

Phaedra Parks Will Attempt to Recruit Kate Chastain

Following the round table, Kevin and MJ start discussing Peter’s credibility in the game. Meanwhile, Phaedra and Sandra were discussing the same thing about Peter. Then, Peter took Kate aside to speak with her about why his attitude towards Parvati changed. Kate wasn’t interested in his story.

Because Phaedra was the only remaining Faithful, she was notified that she would be allowed to recruit another Traitor. The Faithful would meet her in the dungeon and would be given the choice to either become a Traitor or be murdered.

Phaedra chose Kate, hopeful that she would agree to join her as a Traitor.

Viewers will have to wait until next week to see if Kate becomes a Traitor.

Peacock has released the summary for “The Traitors” episode 9 and has also announced that the show has already been renewed for a third season. Alan Cumming will continue to lead the show as host.

Next week’s episode is titled “A Game of Death” and Peacock’s episode summary reads, “With only a few more days for the Traitors to remain undetected and win the game, a Faithful and a Traitor go head-to-head; one Faithful must decide their fate after being given an ultimatum; shots are fired during the mission.”

“The Traitors” airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday nights on Peacock.