‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shares 1st Baby Bump Video

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared her first baby bump video after announcing her surprise pregnancy with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy. The couple is expecting their second child together.

Murgatroyd shared the video on Instagram. In the video, she wears a two-piece yellow outfit and poses in front of the camera.

“Take me back to Turk and Caicos,” she wrote as the caption.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have one son, Shai, who is 6 years old.

Murgatroyd Shared Baby Bump Photos as Part of the Pregnancy Announcement

Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a series of photos of her baby bump.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she wrote on January 13, 2023. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

The professional dancer went on to thank everyone who was with her throughout her journey to her second successful pregnancy.

“This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for,” she wrote in the post.

Murgatroyd & Chmerkovskiy Previously Opened Up About Miscarriages & Trouble Conceiving

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been open about their hopes to have a second child and the journey they have been on to get pregnant a second time. They’d been trying for so long that Murgatroyd was skeptical about this pregnancy, and she waited to tell her husband and son until she was sure.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’”

She concluded, “I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more. And to just be grateful for what I have.”

Murgatroyd opened up to People Magazine in June 2022 about suffering three miscarriages over the course of two years.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told People at the time.

Baby Chmerkovskiy is expected to arrive in June 2023.