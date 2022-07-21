Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About ‘Horror Stories’ of IVF

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed that she and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, are undergoing IVF, and they’re in the final stages of that process.

Murgatroyd recently opened up to People Magazine about suffering three miscarriages over the course of two years, as she’s been trying to get pregnant with her second child.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told People.

Now, the couples’ journey with IVF is nearing an end, at least for now.

Murgatroyd Shared She’s Heard IVF ‘Horror Stories’

During an interview with ET Online during the Espy awards, Murgatroyd shared that she’s heard a lot of stories about IVF, though her experience has been mostly positive.

“It’s going really well,” she shared. “We’re very excited. We’re kind of in the last stages of it. There should be – fingers crossed – a pregnancy pretty soon.”

She added, “You hear the horror stories about it – marriages breaking up all that stuff – it’s pretty dramatic, but it hasn’t gone there. But, yeah, there’s been some times where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m doing this.’ But Honestly, we’re good. This is the path for us.”

Chmerkovskiy Says He Was ‘Skeptical’ About Being Open With Fans

During the interview, Chmerkovskiy shared that he wasn’t positive about opening up to the extent that they have before they started their IVF journey.

“I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] how open we want to be,” he shared. “Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it’s such a taboo to talk [about it]. A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option.”

Murgatroyd also shared that they aren’t just telling people about their experience for attention.

“It feels good to share it,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, look at me, look at me!’ It’s just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good.”

Murgatroyd is excited for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” and for the new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

“@therealalfonsoribeiro when you told me this news I breathed a sigh of relief,” Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories. “YOU were made for this job and I’m soooo happy that you finally get the opportunity to shine on the @dancingwiththestars stage once again. You deserve this and I know you will bring your best to make the show amazing.”

She added, “I can’t wait to see what you do! I’m rooting for you!”

Murgatroyd left the dance competition after 10 years ahead of season 30 of the show. At the time, she posted on Instagram to tell her fans that she was focusing on other things rather than “Dancing With the Stars.”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Hates How Show Portrayed Them