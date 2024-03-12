Peta Murgatroyd’s Latest Baby Bump Snap Has Fans Talking

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd shared a new photo of her baby bump. Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their third child later in 2024.

On March 8, 2024, the ballroom pro uploaded a picture in honor of International Women’s Day. Although she used the opportunity to plug her company, Peta Jane Beauty, she also gave fans a good look at her growing belly.

“As a beauty brand founder, I’ve built @petajanebeauty from the ground up. From the first initial sample in 2015 to now a line-up of sell out products, I’ve been through it all…the ups and downs….the good the bad. I’m incredibly proud to have done this with strong women by my side within the company. Women who inspire me, motive me and continuously push the envelope to make me see what the possibilities are. They’re endless….and I couldn’t have done this without my female counterparts,” Murgatroyd captioned the snap.

In it, she wore an all-black ensemble that accentuated her curves. She flashed a big smile at the camera while cradling her belly with one hand.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think That Peta Murgatroyd Is Having a Baby Girl

After Murgatroyd shared her latest baby bump pic, many fans took to Reddit to discuss. The majority of people seem to think that Murgatroyd is expecting her first girl. She is already a mom to sons, Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months.

“Definitely getting girl vibes from her sweet baby bump,” one person wrote.

“That belly looks like a girl it’s so high,” someone else added.

“I feel like they’re having a girl. But at the end of the day, as long as they have a healthy baby, it’s worth celebrating,” read a third comment.

“Fingers crossed for a girl finally,” a fourth Redditor said.

Dozens of similar comments appeared on Murgatroyd’s Instagram post as well.

Fans Think Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gave a Hint About the Baby’s Sex

After Murgatroyd’s pregnancy announcement, Chmerkovskiy shared a funny Reel about him retrieving his wife’s pregnancy pillow after throwing it outside. In the video, Chmerkovskiy wore a pink baseball cap which caused many fans to wonder if he was hinting that a baby girl was on the way.

Both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have said that they’d like to have a girl.

Murgatroyd previously told Life & Style magazine that having a little girl would be “great.”

“There’s a lot of testosterone in our house. Having a girl to balance it out would be great. We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long. Maybe three to six months. Maks needs a little girl,” she said in 2019.

Meanwhile, in February 2020, Chmerkovskiy told ET that he wants to be a girl dad.

“I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad,” he told the outlet.

