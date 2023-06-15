DWTS Star Shares Sneak Peek at New Baby’s Nursery

Within a matter of days, “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expect to welcome their second son to their family. She recently shared that her doctor told her she would not likely be delivering her baby quite yet, and she marveled at how prominent her baby bump has become. In a new string of Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd gave fans a glimpse of the new nursery that is ready and waiting for its new resident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Noted the Nursery Was Mostly Ready

On June 13, Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to share some updates with “Dancing with the Stars” fans. She explained she was resting on the couch for a bit, after a trip to the beach with her husband, son Shai, and the family’s dog. Murgatroyd admitted she stayed in the chair at the beach as all her boys played and took a long walk, and she loved the chance to embrace all of the fresh air. While she rested, she offered to link some products for fans and this led to a series of slides showcasing the nursery the family has been putting together for the new baby. “The nursery is coming together,” she wrote over a photo of the dresser and changing table. The next slide showed the matching crib, and a stuffed giraffe stood on the floor at one end of it. A cluster of small stuffed animals sat in a corner of the crib, and the crib was ready for baby with a crib sheet already in place.

A fluffy white rug was under the crib and extending out across the floor, and a comfortable chair for Mom and Dad was next to the crib. Murgatroyd sat in the chair as she showed off a Winnie the Pooh set of a onesie and stuffed bear, and she shared a photo of some pacifiers and burp cloths that were housed in the nursery as well. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also let fans know what car seats and stroller system they chose for the new baby, and she noted they had a separate car seat to keep in Chmerkovskiy’s car.

Murgatroyd & Chmerkovskiy Went With a ‘Sleek’ Style

Murgatroyd’s links from her Instagram Stories led to her page on the LTK site, a site which was formerly named Like to Know It. She noted she loved how sleek the dresser and diaper changing mat looked, and her link revealed the dresser was a piece from Delta Children’s babyGap collection. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy went with the line’s ebony and natural wood style for both the dresser and the matching convertible crib. The baby changing tray Murgatroyd linked to, as well as some other changing-related storage accessories, came from a maker named Lellobaby on Etsy. They were made from Lucite acrylic, and they provided another hint of sleek design to the nursery. The family’s new car seats and stroller system came from Pottery Barn Kids. It appeared the two infant car seats were both UPPAbaby Mesa V2 seats, and the stroller system was from the Bugaboo brand. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro has shared a handful of other baby-related links on her LTK page, including several outfits and accessories she has ready for her new little guy.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd both indicated they are ready for their baby to arrive, and they drove the point home in a new Instagram video post on June 14. While Chmerkovskiy was excitedly jumping up and down with text suggesting he can’t wait for the baby to come, Murgatroyd stood barely moving as the text referencing her thought read, “Get him out already.” The “Dancing with the Stars” pros should be sharing news of their second son’s arrival very soon, and fans are eager to see the family of four come together after such a long wait.