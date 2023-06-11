Peta Murgatroyd Posts Heartbreaking Personal Videos From ‘Worst Time’ of Her Life

On June 9, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd shared a heartbreaking video on her Instagram feed.

Just ahead of her second baby’s due date, Murgatroyd took some time to reflect on the past couple of years of her life, sharing never-before-seen videos and photos from the times she learned that she was pregnant and miscarried.

“It’s been a long ride for our family. Each day of those two and a half years I prayed for a miracle. I really was reluctant sharing this footage (some I did leave out) but I realized this is my journey…..not a pretty journey but …MY journey. I am a changed woman from these events, I think a better woman. Today I am happy and content, I am grateful and won’t take things for granted,” she captioned the post.

Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are expecting a baby boy any day now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Reveals That She Called 911 When She Had Covid

In one of the most heartbreaking scenes from her post, Murgatroyd recalled being diagnosed with the coronavirus after traveling with Chmerkovskiy. When she got home, she said that she spent nine days trying to recover, but ultimately needed to call for help.

“It was the worst time of my life. I felt like I was slowly dying,” Murgatroyd wrote. She then revealed that she called 911 and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. “The moment my breathing worsened, I called 911. I had no choice. I couldn’t look after Shai any longer,” Murgatroyd shared.

It was during her time in the hospital that Murgatroyd was told that she was pregnant, which exacerbated her covid symptoms.

“I miscarried for the third time. The doctors told me my body had to choose between fighting covid and continue growing the baby and it chose the covid,” Murgatroyd revealed, adding, “I was almost too sick to care but I remember thinking why me again?? Why does god keep letting me get pregnant and I can’t continue?”

Murgatroyd then cut her video to a special bonding moment between her and Chmerkovskiy, who was kissing her pregnant belly nearly two and a half years later.

Peta Murgatroyd Penned a Special Message to Her Husband in the Caption

Murgatroyd took a moment to share a special message to Chmerkovskiy, who has been her “greatest support” through the lowest of lows.

“To @maksimc I love you and you’re the greatest man I could hope to be with. Thank you for sticking by me and riding this crazy wave of sorrow and joy. You have been my greatest support and will always be my best friend,” she wrote.

Chmerkovskiy responded in the comments section.

“I love you so much and I thank you every day for our perfect little family. I’m only as happy as you are and only when you are happy. Thank YOU for being an incredible example for us. I can’t wait to meet our little man,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Chmerkovskiy has been in Napa with his brother, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, as the guys have a residency at JaM Cellars for their new show called “Savor After Hours.” Murgatroyd has been experiencing some pre-labor symptoms but is really hoping that she doesn’t go into full-blown labor until her husband has some time off to be at home.

READ NEXT: DWTS Contender Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Weeks After Getting Married