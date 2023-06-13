Peta Murgatroyd Gives Big Baby Update & Shows off ‘Massive’ Bump

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is due to give birth to her second child any day now, and she is quite eager to have that happen. In a string of recent social media posts, the “DWTS” star shared the latest on her highly-anticipated delivery, and she also gave fans a glimpse of the current size of her baby bump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd’s Latest Doctor’s Appointment Provided Some Insight

Murgatroyd has shared that her due date for her baby is mid-June, and it seems she is feeling more than ready to have her little one make his appearance. In a string of Instagram Stories on June 12, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro revealed the latest on how close she might be to delivering. “Ok, quick little update, I just came back from the doctor’s, he’s not quite ready yet,” Murgatroyd relayed. She followed that with an emphatic, “I KNOW,” and added, “No, it’s okay.”

As many “Dancing with the Stars” fans know, Murgatroyd’s husband is currently away from home part of each week as he does his “Savor After Hours” show in Napa Valley with his brother. The shows take place each week Thursday through Sunday, and Chmerkovskiy is back home in Malibu with Murgatroyd and their son Shai the other days of the week. The show debuted June 3 and is slated to continue through September 3. In her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd noted that Chmerkovskiy was due to return home on June 12 for a few days, and she previously admitted she really wanted her husband with her when their new baby came.

As much as Murgatroyd accepts that her baby boy isn’t quite ready to come yet, she admitted she won’t wait too much longer to make it happen. “I’m waiting one more week and then I’m going in, no matter what. I’m going in. So, waiting a week, and that’s what’s going to happen,” she declared.

Murgatroyd Detailed Her Plan for Welcoming Her Second Son

As Murgatroyd showed her profile to emphasize the size of her baby bump, it seemed even she was amazed at how large it’s gotten. She shared her baby is “going to have to be out this time next week or the next day. That’s the plan. So ready,” and even she was a little stunned as she turned to the side to show off her bump. “I look massive from this angle!” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted it is hard for her to turn over in bed or pick things up, and the sleeping situation is somewhat complicated by the fact her son Shai has been sleeping in her bed while Chmerkovskiy is out of town.

Murgatroyd explained each night Shai asks for one more night in her bed, and she’s been unable to resist. “This kid is like my angel,” she gushed. She tells herself to just embrace these last nights of snuggles with Shai being her only child before the new baby arrives, even if his being in bed with her, with his leg wrapped over her leg, makes sleeping a little more challenging. Murgatroyd added she has “officially hit the waddling stage,” and she could not remember if she had experienced all of those things before.

Will the timing work out that the family’s new baby boy decides he is ready to arrive over the next few days while Chmerkovskiy is still home? One way or another, it seems the “Dancing with the Stars” lovebirds will be a family of four in a matter of days and fans will be eager for updates once it happens.