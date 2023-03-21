Maks Chmerkovskiy & Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Lose Followers After Latest Duet

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have been posting choreographed dance videos on Instagram and their latest video has some fans upset.

On March 15, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” pros put together a short routine to a remix of Pitbull’s “Go Girl.” While many fans enjoyed seeing the couple dance together, some were taken aback because there’s a curse word in the lyrics.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were all smiles in the video; Murgatroyd in a tie up top exposing her growing baby bump and Chmerkovskiy in a Rolling Stones shirt with a pair of salmon-colored pants. And while the majority of comments on the post were positive, there were several people who couldn’t get over the lyrics.

“I party like a rockstar/ Look like a movie star / Play like an all star / F*** like a pornstar,” read the lyrics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Teased Fans in the Caption of the Post

The video was shared by both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, but it was Chmerkovskiy who wrote the caption.

“Three out of four of those statements are true for both of us, but NOT the same three,” he wrote. “Comment….umm….what you think….the three…. We’re afraid to even put this out there and look at y’all’s comments, but definitely here for them,” he added.

The comments section was quick to fill up with responses to Chmerkovskiy’s question — and with people surprised to see that the couple used a song with a curse word in it, mainly because they have a young son.

“Yuk, your kids and their friends are going to hear this eventually……love u two but not this,” one person wrote.

“Peta please keep the content clean please. I love you guys but I don’t like the F word & bad language. You will lose followers that love you like me,” someone else added.

“Not happy to scroll thru and hear the F word not following now,” a third comment read.

Other people defended the couple, encouraging them to keep being themselves and ignore the haters.

“Hell, I didn’t even notice the ‘dreaded F word’ and some of you guys are just whining, my goodness lighten up,” an Instagram user said.

“Pretty sure the porn star is peta! lol. Love this and the F bomb,” another added.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Have Been Sharing More Videos Together Since Confirming Their Second Pregnancy

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have been posting more and more videos and TikTok-style skits together on Instagram since confirming their pregnancy.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on January 13, 2023.

The couple hasn’t shared too many details about the baby and it’s unclear if they’ve found out the sex, but Murgatroyd has been fairly candid about what she has been experiencing throughout her pregnancy, especially on her Instagram Stories.

On February 9, 2023, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd shared their first dance video of the year to the song “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette. Murgatroyd often has her baby bump on full display as she and Chmerkovskiy put on a little show in their living room — and sometimes, their son, Shai, joins in.

The new Chmerkovskiy baby is due in June 2023.

