Peta Murgatroyd Shouts Out DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold: ‘I Love You’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared a shout-out to professional dancer Lindsay Arnold after sharing a recent workout class.

“I just went to the Lindsay Arnold workout class event, and it was so cute,” Murgatroyd shared on her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2023. “Such a great workout. It’s her movement club that you guys need to be a part of. … There’s something for everybody. We had the best time. It was a girls’ catch-up as well.”

Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess were all in attendance.

She went on to share congratulations to Arnold.

“I love you!” she added.

Arnold Hosted the Class in Celebration of Her Workout Program Launch

In her subsequent stories, Murgatroyd shared videos of Arnold at the workout class discussing her expanded workout program.

“Had an amazing time this morning celebrating this hot mumma,” Murgatroyd wrote in one slide. She also shared photos and videos of the rest of the professional dancers who attended the workout class.

Arnold announced the new app for The Movement Club on February 21, 2023 on Instagram.

“The Movement Club App is LIVE,” she wrote at the time. “This has been a dream and something we have worked on for sooo long and I could not be happier to get this app out there for all of you! Workout with me anytime + anywhere through our new app that has everything you need to push, motivate, and inspire you to move your body💕 Thank you to our incredible community and supporters! @themovementclub would not be what it is without all of YOU!”

Murgatroyd is Expecting Her Second Child With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child, they revealed in January 2023.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

She added, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for… coming June 2023.”

Murgatroyd has been keeping active during her pregnancy, and she’s uploaded multiple dance videos with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and even with their first son, Shai.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy first met in 2009 while they were both working on “Burn the Floor” on Broadway. Chmerkovskiy always “knew it was going to be her,” he revealed.

“It was on Broadway and I literally walked in, stage right, and said ‘hello’ to the crew and she was the furthest away,” Chmerkovskiy told ET Online about meeting his wife for the first time.

According to Us Weekly, the two began dating three years later when Murgatroyd became a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” They welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017 and wed later that year.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.