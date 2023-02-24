Fans Are Sad After Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Recent Video

Some fans are sad after watching a dancing video uploaded by husband and wife “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, as it reminds people of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Alison Holker.

“Here we have @petamurgatroyd living her best gangsta life while @maksimc is wearing his favorite @disney tee shirt #socute,” they wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section, fans let them know they reminded them of Boss and Holker.

“Allison & Twitch vibes 💔🥺❤️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Sadly this reminds me of Twitch and Allison.”

Many others commented to share that dance belongs to everyone and defend Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy.

“To all those kvetching about Twitch and Allison vibes: Dance belongs to everybody, not just two select dancers,” one comment reads. “Dance is supposed to make everyone feel good, put smiles on faces. Derek [Hough] and Hayley [Erbert] dance together, others do too! You can dance too! Everyone has the right to express themselves through dance. Let people live.”

Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, per TMZ. He and his wife, Holker, had two children, Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3, and Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child, they revealed in January 2023.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

She added, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for… coming June 2023.”

Murgatroyd has been open about having a “rough” time with her pregnancy this time around.

The Couple Fell In Love Quickly

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy first met in 2009 while they were both working on “Burn the Floor” on Broadway. Chmerkovskiy always “knew it was going to be her,” he revealed.

“It was on Broadway and I literally walked in, stage right, and said ‘hello’ to the crew and she was the furthest away,” Chmerkovskiy told ET Online about meeting his wife for the first time.

According to Us Weekly, the two began dating three years later when Murgatroyd became a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” They welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017 and wed later that year.

Murgatroyd revealed in an Instagram post for Chmerkovskiy’s 43rd birthday that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

In the post, Murgatroyd, 36, recalls the couple’s relationship ending abruptly.

“Our journey was perfect for us… A year long obsessive electric relationship that ended abruptly… that picked back up exactly where we left off when we both got our sh** together,” she wrote in the post, which featured a much younger, shirtless Chmerkovskiy flexing in the gym. “I have photos of our ‘in between’ period where we were still around each other but not technically together and it makes me laugh how much we tried to stay away from each other.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.