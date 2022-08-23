Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Big News

Married “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have big news to share with their fans who have been following their pregnancy journey — Murgatroyd has undergone implantation with their embryos via IVF.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Shared a Video Asking Fans to Send Their Love

In the first video that Murgatroyd shared from her implantation day, she wrote that she tried to make the day as normal as possible.

The dancer wrote:

Transfer Day Part 1.

I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day. I cleared my mind at the beach. The beach is my healing ground. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive. If y’all are Valium virgins like me, you will laugh your ass off as I get high pretty quickly.

She finished the post by writing, “This experience was wild to say the least. I’m still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love.”

The part of the video where Murgatroyd feels the valium kick in is as funny as advertised — “Next time I get on here, I’m gonna be pregnant! This one is gonna work, this one is gonna stick and everything will be well,” she slurred.

Peta Previously Thanked Her IVF Doctor Who She Called ‘Calm’ & ‘Trustworthy’

In a post from August 4, as the IVF journey came to an end, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy posed with their IVF doctor, Dr. Mark Surrey, and thanked him for all that he has done for them.

Murgatroyd wrote in her heartfelt post:

Dear @drmarksurrey ❤️ You’re making our dreams come true. As we come to the end of our IVF journey, whatever the outcome may be, I am so grateful to have been introduced to you. You were the perfect match for us. Calm and poised, trustworthy and confident, you gave me hope when I was at my lowest. When I walked into your office you were my last chance. I stared at you with tear filled eyes, desperately looking to you for answers. You held my hand as you walked me through the corridors and you never made me feel like I was broken. Instead, you gave me a solution and you ultimately gave me my sanity.

I can’t thank you enough. One day when this is all perfect and done, you will meet our rainbow baby… I so look forward to that day.

She then advised anyone who is struggling with infertility to seek out the SoCal Reproductive Center and speak with Dr. Surrey.

The two professional dancers have been very candid in the past few months about their secondary infertility struggles, i.e. they were able to become pregnant but Murgatroyd had several miscarriages. Once she was treated for PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), they were able to start the IVF journey and now it looks like they are on their way to hopefully welcoming baby No. 2. They had their son Shai in January 2017.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

