Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off ‘Magical’ Push Present From Maks Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd gave birth to her second child in June 2023. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shared the news of their baby’s arrival on social media and have continued sharing family updates in the time since.

On July 21, 2023, Murgatroyd shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off the two rings that her husband gifted her as a push present after baby Rio was born.

“I got the most magical push present from Maks that I could ever hope for,” Murgatroyd said on her Stories. “He got me two stackable diamond rings. They are divine,” she added. She then showed the rings on her finger close up and said, “they are so good.”

The rings are from JamesAllen.com, a company that specializes in lab-created diamonds, though they do offer traditional diamond jewelry as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd ‘Absolutely Loved’ the Rings

In an ad-style video post on his Instagram feed, Chmerkovskiy shared some details about how he went about choosing the rings and how easy the process was. He also said that his wife “absolutely loved” the rings he picked out for her.

“The best push present surprise!!! I got Peta these beautiful custom rings from @jamesallenrings and she looks stunning in them,” he captioned his post. In the video, he called the rings “timeless” and said that the gift was “perfect for the celebration.”

Indeed, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have a lot to celebrated. The couple welcomed their second son after years of trying to get pregnant. They opened up about their journey in a candid interview with People magazine in June 2022.

Murgatroyd announced her pregnancy in January 2023 and gave birth five months later. Needless to say, she’s been over-the-moon in love with her baby boy — and her push present was just the icing on the cake.

“I was absolutely speechless when he showed me these,” Murgatroyd said on her Instagram Stories.

Fans Reacted to Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Generous Gift to His Wife

Shortly after Chmerkovskiy posted about the rings he bought for Murgatroyd, fans took to the comments section of the post to let him know that they totally approve.

“Nice work!! You should write a book for men on how to treat women,” one person suggested.

“I love you and your babies! You bless my heart with all the love you have for each other,” someone else wrote.

“Beautiful push present!! Wear them in good health.. Congratulations on the new addition to your beautiful family,” a third comment read.

“A well earned remembrance of their arrivals in this world. Good job, Maksim. Outstanding job, Peta,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Meanwhile, there were a few people who seemed a bit disappointed in Chmerkovskiy’s post since it was an ad and some assume that he got the rings for free because of it, but those comments were certainly not the majority.

“Thank you for taking care of our boys. You deserve all the happiness and sparkles in the world,” Chmerkovskiy concluded in the Instagram video.

