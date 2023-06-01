Peta Murgatroyd ‘in Tears’ as Family Separates Weeks Before Her Due Date

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a tough goodbye.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro found herself very emotional when her husband left home and headed to Napa where he and his brother, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, will be performing a new show called “Savor After Hours.”

On May 28, 2023, Maks Chmerkovskiy packed up his car and said goodbye to his very pregnant wife as he headed to Napa to get some technical things squared away for his upcoming residency, which is set to kick off on June 3, 2023.

“Papa is off to Napa,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Tech week at @jamcellarsballroom staging @savorafterhours and I CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE EVERYONE AT THE THEATER!!!!!” he added.

Maks Chmerkovskiy said that his son, Shai, “is left to hold it down.” He then said that Murgatroyd was “in tears” as they said their goodbyes.

“Sometimes she tears up when I go to get groceries so this is a big one,” he wrote.

Peta Murgatroyd Is Expecting Her Second Child in a Couple of Weeks

Murgatroyd hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but she has said that she will welcome her second baby boy in June 2023.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post in January 2023, officially announcing her pregnancy.

While Maks Chmerkovskiy is just a few hours away, it was very emotional for the couple to separate this close to welcoming their baby — and Maks Chmerkovskiy admitted that he also had a hard time leaving his family.

“Me: I’m gooooooood! Also me: [sobbing and listening to @sade for the entire 6 hour drive],” his Instagram caption read. Murgatroyd dropped a few sad face emoji in the comments section.

Fans are definitely concerned that Maks Chmerkovskiy won’t be home when Murgatroyd goes in to labor — which really could be any day now.

“She better not go into labor this week,” one person commented on Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram post.

“Riiiiisky business leaving now,” someone else added.

“I hope the baby doesn’t decide to come,” a third comment read.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Val Chmerkovskiy Announced Their New Show in March

According to the Savor After Hours website, shows are scheduled to run from June 2023 through September 2023 — which certainly interferes with the first few months of baby boy Chmerkovskiy’s life.

Savor After Hours has dates on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, through the fall. On most dates, there are two shows per night, one at 6:00 p.m. and the other at 9:00 p.m. local time.

It is unknown if Murgatroyd will relocate to Napa after she gives birth or if Maks Chmerkovskiy will be taking any time off from the upcoming show.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Maks Chmerkovskiy for comment on the new show and didn’t hear back.

