DWTS Family Goes Nuts Over New Video of ‘Stud’ Rome Chmerkovskiy

It was a family affair when “Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson posed for a photoshoot alongside their 5-month-old son, Rome.

On May 24, 2023, Chmerkovskiy shared a clip from a video that was taken during the shoot. In the clip, Chmerkovskiy was in a pair of black pants and a white tank top along with a New York Yankees baseball cap. Rome was all smiles as he sat on his dad’s knee wearing a similar outfit — complete with the Yankees hat.

“We oussside,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the post. In the comments section, Johnson wrote, “my loves” along with the infinity symbol.

Quite a few members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family reacted in the comments section of the post, many unable to get over just how adorable Rome looked as he wiggled around in his dad’s hands while giving the biggest smiles to the camera.

Rome Chmerkovskiy Appeared Very Happy During the Photoshoot

Baby Rome was evidently ready for his close-up. As for what the photos were for, Johnson teased that she’d share that information later in a video on her Instagram Stories.

For the time being, quite a few of Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s friends popped up in the comments section of the post to react to the video, most pointing out how cute Rome looked.

“Stop it!!!!!” wrote Witney Carson.

“What a stud,” added Alan Bersten.

“Omg he is beautiful,” said DWTS champ Amber Riley.

“Give me all of his little thigh rolls please. They disappear in an instant on my boys. You look aight too daddy. Can’t wait to see you all soon,” Chmerkovskiy’s former DWTS partner Ginger Zee commented.

“This makes my heart swellllll,” DWTS troupe member Ezra Sosa wrote.

Rome was born in January 2023 and is the first child for Chmerkovskiy and Johnson.

“Our world is forever changed,” Johnson captioned an Instagram post on January 11, 2023, one day after she gave birth to her baby boy.

Jenna Johnson Gave Fans an Update on Rome in Honor of Him Turning 4-Months-Old

On May 10, 2023, Johnson shared some new photos of Rome, who had just turned 4-months-old.

In the caption, Johnson listed a few “fun things” about her “chunky boy.”

1. He is in the 95% for his weight :) 18.5lbs

2. He loves smiling and laughing. Truly the happiest baby.

3. He’s started grabbing and pulling everything.. especially mommy’s hair 🫠

4. Bath time is our favorite time of the day

5. He LOVES music of any kind

6. Recently discovered his voice and loves chatting

7. He definitely takes after his mom & dad and could snuggle all day 🥰

In the comments section, several of Johnson’s DWTS pals shared their thoughts on how cute Rome is.

“He is theeeee cutest thing on earth!!!!” wrote Witney Carson, who gave birth to her second child on May 13, 2023.

“I LOVE HIM,” added Lindsay Arnold, who welcomed a baby girl on May 3, 2023.

“Those cheeks,” said DWTS pro Daniella Karagach, who recently became a first-time mom.

