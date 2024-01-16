Photo of Former DWTS Judge Straddling On-Again Boyfriend Goes Viral

Former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Cher, 77, has posted a new photo of her with her on-again boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37.

“Love is love,” Cher captioned the snap which was posted on X on January 6, 2024. Cher straddled across her boyfriend’s lap as he sat in what looked like an office chair. AE had his arms around the “Believe” singer as she placed one hand on his back and the other on his chin. She wore a black, long-sleeve top and a pair of white and black pants and some snow boots.

Meanwhile, AE was dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a leather jacket. He was also wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Cher and AE have been dating since the fall of 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Than 3.4 Million People Viewed Cher’s New Photo

Cher proved that she’s still an icon with the recent photo. More than 3.4 million people viewed the picture, which received more than 16,000 likes. Plenty of X users also commented on the pic.

“Idc what ppl saying! Cher is a whole baddie,” one person wrote.

“You seem so happy and that’s the only important thing. I love seeing it! Sometimes happiness is so hard to find, you take it where you find it and don’t apologize for it. That’s one of the many things I love and respect about you,” someone else added.

“So happy to know you’re still together!!! Enjoy life,” a third comment read.

“Yes it is momma and I’m so happy for you and that you are happy together!!! You both deserve all the happiness and love in the world!!” a fourth X user said.

Cher Has Consistently Defended Her 40-Year Age Gap With AE Edwards

Cher has taken a great deal of heat for dating someone so much younger than her, but she has handled the criticism with class.

She has taken to X on a number of occasions to share her take on the age difference between her and her beau.

“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances… It’s WHO I Am,” she once wrote, according to Insider.

“LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES ♥️♥️. RINPOCHE TOLD ME “SOME PPL MEET, OTHERS ‘RECOGNIZE,'” she responded to a fan on X in November 2022.

Cher and AE have done their best to avoid rumors and stay true to themselves. For example, when Cher was seen with what appeared to be an engagement ring, she played it cool when approached by paparazzi.

In May 2023, reports surfaced that Cher and AE had split. However, the two never released any sort of statement, nor did they confirm or deny the chatter. A short time later, the two were officially back on — and they didn’t make any sort of announcement about that move, either. Cher appears happy and often praises AE whenever she speaks about him — and it’s clear that she’s not too worried about what other people think of her romance.

