Cher Reveals 1 Downfall to Dating a Much Younger Guy

Cher is happy with her romance with Alexander “AE” Edwards. The former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge is 40 years older than her beau, and their age gap is not usually an issue.

In an October 2023 interview with Extra, Cher, 77, said she is “happy” with Edwards and has a “great time,” with him, but she admitted there’s one downfall to dating a 37-year-old man.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him, and he has no idea who I’m talking about,” the “Believe” singer revealed. “The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

Of what they can talk about, Cher dished, “We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

Edwards shares a son with model Amber Rose. Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman and has two grown children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Cher Said Older Men Don’t Like Her

Cher met Edwards at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022 and began dating soon after, per People magazine. In April 2023, TMZ reported that the couple split, but in September 2023 they were spotted together in Beverly Hills – and they were holding hands.

In December 2022, Cher appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and said if she hadn’t had younger men in her life, she probably wouldn’t have dated after her divorces.

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she said. “I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. “

While speaking with People magazine, in October 2023, Cher said it’s never too late to find love. “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger,” she said. “He’s a beautiful man.”

“No matter what happens, I love being with him,” she added. “He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

While she turned 77 in May 2023, Cher said she doesn’t feel old. “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD,” she tweeted. “This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH #’s I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me.

Cher Fueled Engagement Rumors in 2022

In December 2022, Cher teased fans by posting a photo of her showing off a massive diamond ring given to her by Edwards. Many fans assumed it was an engagement ring.

One month later, the singer was approached by TMZ and she seemingly confirmed she was engaged. When asked her how her engagement was going, she replied, “It’s going okay, it’s going okay.” But she laughed off questions about her potential wedding date.

The outlet later reported that Cher was never engaged to Edwards and that the two had simply decided to “play into” the speculation about their relationship.

In an October 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cher said she would “probably not” ever get married again. “Because I’ve done it. I’m really happy with Alexander,” she added.

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With His Dad & Son