DWTS Alum Denies Being in Love With Co-Star

Season 6 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley is denying being in love with a co-star. The ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley recently responded to rumors that she and Patrick Duffy are an item.

“Now there’s this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I’m reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday,” Presley said during a Q&A at her appearance at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut, according to People magazine.

“I’m going, ‘This is unbelievable, really, this is so crazy,'” she continued, adding, “I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion. Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience and they had questions for us and that’s it.”

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 through 1973. She dated here and there over the course of the next decade before finding love with Marco Garibaldi in 1984. Although she and Garibaldi never married, the two were together until 2006.

Priscilla Presley & Patrick Duffy Reunited in March

Although Priscilla Presley maintains that there’s nothing going on between her and her “Dallas” co-star, the two were together in mid-March. The two were part of a reunion show that took place at the Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel.

“It’s been a wonderful busy couple of weeks meeting old friends, & endearing fans. More shows to come in the near future. Thank you to my past Dallas cast mates for a fun day,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 15.

Priscilla Presley included photos of her and Duffy together and even sharing an embrace or two, which is where the rumors may have started. However, Duffy is in a relationship with Linda Purl, who appears in several of the videos he’s shared on Instagram.

Fans truly loved seeing the two back together.

“This is so great! That theme song brings back a lot of memories,” one person commented on Priscilla Presley’s Instagram post.

“My favorite show of all time!!! I was glad to see you joined in, Priscilla,” someone else said.

“Great photos Cilla. Love the ones with you and Patrick Duffy,” a third comment read.

Priscilla Presley Appears to Be Single

Priscilla Presley has had a rough few years when it comes to her family life. Her grandson, Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. About a year later, she lost her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen. Then, in January 2023, Priscilla Presley buried her only daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Priscilla Presley wrote on X.

Priscilla Presley hasn’t officially gone public with any romantic relationship in the time since her split from Garibaldi in 2006. However, Nigel Lythgoe told the Daily Mail that Priscilla Presley was his “lover.” She was also romantically linked to Toby Anstis, per the Mirror.

