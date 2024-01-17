Fans Rally Around DWTS Alum After Heartbreaking Post About Daughter’s Death

It has been one year since Lisa Marie Presley died and her mom, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley, shared a post on the anniversary of her daughter’s death.

“Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom,” Priscilla Presley wrote on X.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, suffered cardiac arrest at her home in California in January 2023. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. The only daughter of Elvis Presley is survived by her mom and her three daughters, Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. She was predeceased by her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement to People magazine. It’s hard to believe that it has been a year since Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Received Love & Support From Fans

Priscilla Presley’s life has been plagued by tragedy. She has mourned the loss of several close relatives and loved ones, from her ex-husband Elvis Presley to their only daughter.

“It was unbearable. It’s like a large part of your life is taken away,” Presley recalled in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. “I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It’s still shocking that we don’t have her,” she added.

Shortly after Priscilla Presley shared the latest tribute to her daughter, dozens of fans responded with thoughtful messages.

“May God give you strength, peace, and comfort Priscilla,” one person wrote.

“Thinking of you today P. Sending thoughts, prayers snd hugs. I’m around if you need anything. May Lisa’s memory be an eternal blessing,” someone else said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you Priscilla. I know it will always be hard,” a third comment read.

“You and her girls have been on my mind all week and i hope you can feel how much we love you all. lisa was wonderful credit to her parents,” a fourth X user added.

Priscilla Presley Paid Tribute to Her Daughter on Her 55th Birthday

Over the past 12 months, Priscilla Presley has shared posts about her daughter and has given a few interviews discussing her sudden death.

In February 2023, the actress shared a touching tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 55th birthday.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers,” she added.

