DWTS Alum Appears in Rare Photograph With Family

On June 16, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley uploaded a rare photo of herself with her three granddaughters, Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood.

The photo marks the first time that Presley has been photographed with all three of her grandkids since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023.

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!” Presley captioned the post, sharing that Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood had graduated from middle school. The twins are the youngest of Lisa Marie Presley’s kids. Their dad is musician Michael Lockwood, who was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 2006 through 2021.

Meanwhile, Keough is one of two kids that Lisa Marie Presley welcomed with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. The two, who were married from 1988 through 1994, also had a son named Benjamin Keough. According to TMZ, Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July 2020.

Fans Reacted to the Photo in the Comments Section

In the aftermath of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, there had been rumors of a rift between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, stemming from legal issues, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Presley told Entertainment Tonight. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she explained.

Priscilla Presley’s post on June 16, 2023, is the first that she’s appeared in with Keough since Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Fans seemed happy to see the whole family together — and to see Lisa Marie Presley’s kids.

“Congratulations. You are amazing, even with your huge loss, the family bound can be seen. Wishing you all the best!!! Elvis and Lisa would be very proud,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations! It’s nice to see all of you together. Lisa is watching over all of you,” someone else added.

“Love this! Just to think Lisa and these beautiful grandchildren wouldn’t have been here without you and Elvis. These girls are BOTH your legacies. Love you all,” a third comment read.

This Is the First Photo That Priscilla Presley Has Posted With All of Her Grandchildren in a Year

The last time that Priscilla Presley shared a photo with Riley Keough and the twins was in June 2022. On June 24, 2022, she commemorated a special time with her family, including Lisa Marie Presley.

“My family and I were so honored to be asked to put our handprints at the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the debut week of the movie ELVIS,” Priscilla Presley captioned the snap.

Seven months later, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement given to the Associated Press.

Priscilla Presley also has one son named Navarone, from her previous relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

