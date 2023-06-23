DWTS Pro Reveals Plan for 4 Kids

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is hoping to add to her family, as she says that she’d like to have four children.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on May 30, 2023, Witney Carson was asked how many children she wants and whether or not she and her husband Carson McAllister would “try for a girl.”

“We will definitely try for a girl,” Carson responded, adding the pink hearts emoji. “Hoping to have 4 kids, but we will see,” she added.

Carson and McAllister are parents to two boys, Leo, 2, and Jet, who was born in May 2023. Carson announced that she was pregnant during season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” during a live show. A short while later, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was expecting another boy.

“Our second blessing,” she captioned the post.

Witney Carson Has Embraced Being a ‘Boy Mom’

Carson has completely embraced being a boy mom and is excited that her son Leo will have a best friend in his baby brother, which she has expressed on her Instagram Stories. She has also really loved being surrounded by her “boys,” which she has also shared on social media.

“My boys. Could there be a better Mother’s Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second,” she captioned a photo of her newly formed family of four on May 14, 2023.

Carson was instantly in love with her new bundle of joy, whom she said was the “perfect addition” to her family.

“Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy. He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy,” she wrote on Instagram on May 15, 2023.

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister Moved to Florida in June

Shortly after giving birth to Jet, Carson and McAllister have relocated — which has been their plan for several months.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!! As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” Carson shared with her fans back in March 2023.

The family has since moved out of Utah and now officially lives in Florida, pretty close to Orlando — and the trips to Disney World have already started as evidenced by some of Carson’s Instagram Stories.

Carson shared a post from the family’s new home on June 6, 2023.

“Traded in mountains for palm trees for a bit. We made it! Starting this new adventure with my little family of four,” she captioned the post. Most of Carson’s fans are excited for her and her family as they take on a new life in the Sunshine State, though there have been plenty of people sending her warnings about the strong sun and the alligators. Carson has been taking the comments in stride, however, and seems to be enjoying her next chapter.

