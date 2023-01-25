DWTS Alum Releases Statement Following Sudden Death of Child

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Priscilla Presley has spoken out following the memorial service held for her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12, 2023.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Presley tweeted on January 23, 2023, marking her first social media post since tragedy struck the family.

Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive in her home in Calabasas and was rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported. Hours later, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter had died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Gave an Emotional Speech at Her Daughter’s Memorial Service at Graceland

Priscilla Presley spoke out publicly about her only daughter at a memorial service that was held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22, 2023.

The DWTS alum read something that one of her granddaughter’s wrote.

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one, Priscilla Presley read, according to People. She went on to read a poem written by her granddaughter.

Toward the end of her eulogy, Priscilla Presley got very emotional.

“Thank you all for being here. Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you,” she said.

Lisa Marie Presley was buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, according to CNN. The estate is also the final resting place for Elvis Presley, who purchased the property in 1957, according to the Graceland website.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Oldest Daughter Penned a Tribute to Her Mom That Was Read by Her Husband

Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough, wrote a tribute to her mom that was read to the crowd gathered at Graceland by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I am certain I chose the best mother for me in this world, and I knew that as far back as I can remember you,” Smith-Petersen read from the message titled “A Letter to My Mama.”

“I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember you driving me in my car seat, listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you’d cuddle me when I’d come to your bed at night, and the way you smelled,” the letter continued.

Toward the end of the message, Keough revealed that she is the mother of a little girl — and that Lisa Marie Presley was a grandmother.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, and the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” her husband read. This was the first time that the world learned that Priscilla Presley was a great grandmother.

Keough has also returned to Instagram, sharing two separate tributes to her mother. The first, on January 20, 2023, was a black-and-white throwback photo captioned with a red heart emoji. The second, posted on January 24, 2023, was the last picture that Keough took with her mom.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she captioned that post.

READ NEXT: Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Instagram Post Was About Grief