DWTS Alum Reveals Why She Never Remarried After Ex’s Tragic Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has opened up about why she chose never to marry again after the death of her first spouse. Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis Presley for several years, but they divorced before he died. Despite his death and their divorce, the former DWTS star never wanted to marry anyone else.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Felt Nobody Could Measure up to Elvis

Priscilla opened up about her decision to never remarry during an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, People noted on November 6. Elvis and Priscilla married in 1967 and welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968.

The couple divorced in 1973, and in 1977, Elvis died. During the Las Vegas Q&A session at the South Point Casino, per People, Priscilla admitted, “I just don’t think that he could handle that,” of how Elvis would have reacted had she remarried someone else.

Even though Elvis died decades ago, Priscilla explained, “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire.” Not only did the “Dancing with the Stars” alum have no desire to remarry, she declared, “No one could ever match him.”

In September, at the Venice Film Festival, Priscilla opened up about her separation from Elvis in 1972. As People shared, she explained the split “Wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life.” She added, “It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that.”

However, “It didn’t mar our relationship; we still remained very, very close… It was like we never left each other,” Priscilla noted.

Priscilla & Elvis Maintained a Close Relationship Until His Death

In 1985, Priscilla wrote about her relationship with Elvis in People. Elvis and Priscilla first met in 1959 in West Germany. At the time, the crooner was 24 years old, and Priscilla was a 14-year-old “insecure Air Force brat.”

Priscilla’s parents were initially wary of Elvis’ interest in the then-ninth grader, but the singer won them over. When asked why he wanted to be with her, Priscilla wrote he replied, “Well, sir, I happen to be very fond of her. She’s a lot more mature than her age and I enjoy her company.”

Elvis continued, “It hasn’t been easy for me, being away from home and all. It gets kinda lonely. I guess you might say I need someone to talk to. You don’t have to worry about her, Captain. I’ll take good care of her.”

Once Elvis returned to the United States, contact between the two was sporadic for quite some time. She would visit him in the U.S. from time to time, and when she was a senior in high school, he convinced her parents to let her move to Memphis, Tennessee, where he was based.

Priscilla told “Good Morning America” in June 2022, “I had to handle him a little delicately because he was going through a lot of different things at that time,” Priscilla said. “One good thing is we carried out our loving relationship throughout our divorce and everything.”

Elvis and Priscilla married when she was 21, noted People. “I loved taking care of Elvis very much,” Priscilla said of that time in her life. “It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant spoke with Piers Morgan on November 2 on his show TalkTV. She confirmed she still loves Elvis to this day, and she praised how unique and caring he was.

Priscilla shared, “I gave my all to him.” Even after their divorce, “We still had a relationship, that’s the best thing, really…he would call me all the time.” She added, “I miss him. I miss him very much. I miss his love, I miss his laugh, I miss his energy, I miss the fun times.”