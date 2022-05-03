Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the late, legendary crooner Elvis Presley, walked the Met Gala red carpet with the cast and director of “ELVIS.” She has seen the film and offered her insight into the new Baz Luhrmann musical.

Priscilla Has Given Her Full-Throated Support of the Film

Play

Video Video related to priscilla presley weighs in on ‘elvis’ biopic on met gala red carpet 2022-05-03T10:19:33-04:00

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973; they had one child, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley. Director Baz Luhrmann is bringing Elvis to the big screen once again in the eponymous biopic, “ELVIS,” where the King is portrayed by actor Austin Butler and Priscilla is played by Olivia DeJonge. Tom Hanks plays Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

At the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 2, the cast and director walked the red carpet together — in coordinating Prada evening wear, according to Vogue — and gave several red carpet interviews to promote the upcoming film, which hits theaters on June 24.

On Vogue’s live stream, Priscilla said that she “loves” the new biopic and added, “I think it’s a movie for everyone. Even the people who’ve heard stories about Elvis before, they’re going to learn something.”

Priscilla previously gave a glowing review of the film in a Facebook post after attending a private screening for herself and Jerry Schilling, who was part of Presley’s management team.

Priscilla wrote:

This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.

She finished by saying that the film will help people “understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey” and praised the “heart and soul” that Lurhmann put into this film.

Butler & Luhrmann Said Priscilla’s Blessing Means The World

Baz Lurhmann reacts to Priscilla Presley’s praise of #Elvis: “When I read the note she wrote to us to Austin [Butler], he broke down in tears.” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/wAeamqxeKI — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

In a red carpet interview with Variety, Luhrmann said that Priscilla’s positive feedback is the best review they could have received.

“There will never be, for Austin and I, a better review in our life. We didn’t know what she would think. We [had] butterflies. I can tell you when I read the note she wrote to us, to Austin, that he broke down in tears. That is the simple truth. Can you imagine? Can you imagine that responsibility?” said the director.

Butler added, “It’s just a dream come true, it’s really special.

Variety also asked him to name his favorite Elvis song and he said, “I don’t think I can name just one. I love them, I love so many of them. It depends on my mood.”

“ELVIS” hits theaters on June 24 and drops on HBO Max 45 days later. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. Priscilla and her partner Louis Van Amstel finished in eighth placed on season six back in 2008.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Her ‘Double Life’