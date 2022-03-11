Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancers

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are sharing their unpopular opinions about the show following the conclusion of season 30.

Many of the opinions shared on a February 22, 2022, Reddit thread titled, “Some unpopular opinions!” have to deal with particular “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

In the original thread, the poster said that they are “excited” that Sharna Burgess will not be around for season 31 and that some of the male professional dancers like Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko and Val Chmerkovskiy have big egos.

“I think all of the men besides Pasha [Pashkov,] Artem [Chigvintsev] and maybe Brandon [Armstrong] have huge egos,” one reply to the thread states. “Like HUGE. And it’s funny because I think Artem is probably the most talented and good looking one out of the bunch but what makes him the most likable to me is that he’s humble.”

Fans Think Some Dancers Are ‘Forgettable’

The Reddit post called out Britt Stewart, one of the newer professional dancers as being “forgettable,” but the replies to the post tended to disagree.

“I have to disagree about Britt,” one person replied. “I think the big thing is that she got Johnny [Weir], who would be able to do a lot, and then she got paired with the token ‘old’ celebrity where the pro was going to do a lot of work.”

Another wrote, “Personally, I think Britt is an amazing dancer and a very memorable pro but I get why you say she’s forgettable to you.”

The comment then went on to criticize the show’s production.

“It’s because the show’s production changed how much screen time the pros have which causes Britt to be barely showcased for her dancing or her great personality,” the comment reads. “That’s true for all the pros but affects the newer pros like Brandon [Armstrong], Britt, Pasha [Pashkov] and even Daniella [Karagach.]… It’s mostly now about poorly produced skits and packages with the celebrities that no one asked for and less behind the scenes footage.”

Viewers Think Some Pros Should Retire

In the thread, some people also pointed out that they think some professional dancers should retire from their time on the show. In the original post, the poster called for both Cheryl Burke and Sharna Burgess to retire.

The comments agreed about both dancers.

“Yeah I think Sharna has had great moments but her time on the show ran its course tbh, I feel the same way about Lindsay now,” one person wrote.

Another person that thought Burgess shouldn’t be on the show wrote, “I’ve never seen the Sharna appeal… I find her choreography forgettable.”

Another commented, “Cheryl should have retired seasons ago. Another once iconic dancer and choreographer who is painful to watch just cashing checks now.”

“Cheryl needing to retire isn’t unpopular opinion,” another person wrote. “I think most of the fanbase agrees her time is up and she needs to bow out gracefully.”

Others agreed, sharing, “Cheryl should have retired after s27,” and “Cheryl should’ve retired as a pro years ago. Her time with the show has dried out.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

