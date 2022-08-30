Fans Say ‘Hard Pass’ to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 After Promo

Some fans are not excited about the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” after the show’s most recent promotional video.

The promo, which was posted on August 29, 2022, features co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro entering the world of Disney.

‘Uh, Tyra, I don’t think we’re in L.A. anymore,” Ribeiro says in the trailer.

Banks responds, “No. This is a completely different ballroom.”

Professional dancers Artem Chigvintsev, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov can also be seen in the video.

“I can’t wait to see our stars join a whole new world!” Banks says in the video.

Some Fans Are Skipping Season 31

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” say they’ll be skipping season 31 of the show. There are many different reasons they cite for their upcoming boycott including host Tyra Banks and the move to Disney+.

“Can’t stand to watch another season with Tyra hosting,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another replied, “My dad always watched DWTS every season. It’s sad now cause he will not be seeing it cause of it being on DisneyPlus.”

“I just hope Alfonso can keep it from continuing to be the Tyra model walk and ridiculous wardrobe change show. The focus has been on the host for way too many seasons,” one person replied.

Another simply reads, “Hard pass, not with Tyra still there.”

Many said they won’t be paying to watch the season. The streaming service currently runs at $7.99 per month. As of December 8, however, the price will increase to $10.99 per month for people who want the premium service which does not include ads.

For the duration of “Dancing With the Stars,” the service should cost $7.99 per month, and the show will air with no advertisements, per TV Line.

“I’m out not paying to stream anything,” one reply reads.

Another person commented, “I’ve watched this show from day 1, to move it to Disney plus it says a lot about your relationship to the fans. I know if you are aware that many of us don’t have Disney plus. We shouldn’t have to pay for it, when we’ve enjoyed it for free. I’m a Senior on fixed income. Thanks!”

Fans Have Been Vowing to Boycott the Season

The show’s first season 31 promo video was released on August 11, 2022. The video features clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more.

It also features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

“I have Disney plus but cannot watch #tyrabanks flounce and screech through that show,” one person tweeted. “It’s just not the same without @Tom_Bergeron.”

One person commented on Instagram, “Tyra still there. No thanks.”

Some fans hope the move will mean they’ll be able to watch previous seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+, though there has been no announcement about seasons that aired on ABC.

“We need the older seasons on Disney plus too,” one person tweeted in reply to the promotional video.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31