DWTS Champ Welcomes First Child

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” champion Rashad Jennings has welcomed his first child. He and his fiancee, Destiney, named their son Rashad “Arcade” Jennings. In introducing his newborn son, Jennings included several photos and videos taken from Arcade’s first few days of life.

“With the GREATEST anticipation, I eagerly desire to impart all the knowledge I have gathered unto you and learn from you much more! May the protective power of Jesus’ blood surround you, as you are safeguarded by His angels and enveloped in divine grace. May you receive every blessing that God has destined for you in this world. May God’s promise of Isaiah 54:17, ‘no weapon formed against you shall prosper’ play out in your life,” Jennings captioned an Instagram post on July 10, 2023.

“As your Father/Dad, I acknowledge my limitations, yet I assure you that I will exert my utmost efforts. My love for you is immeasurable! I love you son! Welcome to the world, Rashad ‘Arcade’ Jennings Jr.,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Congratulated Rashad Jennings

Jennings was partnered with Emma Slater on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two danced their way to victory — Slater earning her first and only Mirrorball of her time on the show.

Shortly after Jennings posted about his new arrival, he received dozens of congratulatory messages from friends and fans — and even from some “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

“Rashad!!!! Congratulations, The greatest gift and journey ever!!!!” new mom Jenna Johnson commented on the post.

Meanwhile, ballroom pro Keo Motsepe commented with a string of emoji, including hearts and heart eyes.

“Congratulations Rashad and Mama! So happy for you! May God bless your little boy everyday of his life,” another comment on the post read.

“Congratulations! I’m so happy for you! He’s beautiful,” someone else wrote.

“Congratulations my brother welcome to fatherhood,” echoed another Instagram user.

Rashad Jennings Announced That His Fiancee Was Expecting Back in May

Jennings generally doesn’t share too much about his personal life on social media, but he’s been posting more and more fun videos with his fiancee on Instagram. In February 2023, he revealed that he had gotten engaged to a woman named Destiney. He shared a video of the emotional proposal on social media.

“Though I may not be perfect… I have my flaws. I have my ups and downs. And so do you. But through the covenant under God, I look forward to hopefully — because there’s still a question that has to be asked — to learn how to love you like Christ loved the church. Will you marry me?” Jennings asked in the video.

Three months later, he shared that they were expecting their first child together. “We’re keeping the baby’s gender a surprise until delivery! I feel a mix of nervousness, excitement, and humility. Either way, I think it resembles me as a baby! No?” Jennings captioned a video from their baby shower.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Jennings for comment.

