Derek Hough’s Former Partner Debuts Transformation: ‘I Feel Amazing’

A former /“Dancing with the Stars” partner of Derek Hough’s just showed off an impressive transformation. During season 13 of DWTS, Hough partnered with former daytime talk show host Ricki Lake. The two made the finale, finishing in third place. Lake just took to social media to share the wellness journey she has been on in recent months and fans had plenty to say about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ricki Lake Made a ‘Commitment to Get Healthier’

On February 24, Lake shared new photos and an update on her health via her Instagram page. She revealed, “I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months.”

Lake included a handful of photos in her post and they included both before and after photos. She explained, “On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted that her husband joined her in the effort, and since then, they have both lost more than 30 pounds.

“I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.),” Lake added.

She continued, “Neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.” Lake admitted, “Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran noted she did not start weighing herself until a few weeks into her journey. She noted she guessed she was “about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3″.”

The last slide of Lake’s post revealed that as of February 24, she weighed 140.8 pounds. The screenshot she posted showed her goal was 140 pounds.

Colleagues & Fans Gushed Over the ‘DWTS’ Alum’s Achievement

Lake also wrote, “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum promised to share details separately regarding what she did to achieve her goals.

“Suffice it to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all my years,” she noted.

She received notes of congratulations from many fellow entertainers and fans in the comments section of her post. Rosie O’Donnell, Leann Rimes, Andy Cohen, Debra Messing, Kristin Chenoweth, Katie Couric, and more gushed over Lake and her update.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Paulina Porizkova wrote, “What a great way to celebrate your fab fifties! Bravo to both of you!”

Kimberly Van Der Beek, the wife of former contestant James Van Der Beek, added, “Wow! Congrats! I’m so glad you’re feeling good and energetic in your body. What a gift!”

“So proud of you!!!!!! You are always beautiful inside and out, glad you now feel healthy and strong,” someone noted.

“No matter what size, you look SO HAPPY now. I’m thrilled you’re taking care of yourself so you can live longer and share your light with us ❤️ and seriously the hair is so 🔥🔥🔥 I hope you are proud of yourself, you worked hard,” commented another supporter.

“Wow you look amazing but you always did,” someone else declared.