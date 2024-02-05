Hayley Erbert Shares First Video Showing ‘New Haircut’ After Medical Emergency

“Dancing with the Stars” stars Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert returned to social media together for the first time in a while. They provided an update on Erbert’s health, the first significant update they have given DWTS fans since she had her second surgery in Washington, D.C.

In addition to letting fans know how she is doing now, Erbert showed off her “new haircut” and “new scar.” The video update was an emotional one, but inspirational as well. She noted she has good days and bad days, and both Hough and Erbert opened up about how important all the support they received was in aiding her recovery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert & Derek Hough Did a Video Update on Her Health

On February 5, Hough and Erbert shared a video Instagram post across their two pages. “Just wanted to update you guys and send you all so much love,” Erbert wrote.

“It has been quite the journey,” Erbert acknowledged.

Hough noted it’s been “wild” and explained they had gone from the “highest of highs to the lowest of lows.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge noted, “Throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable in her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation.”

He continued, “Her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness first-hand. She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous.”

Hough also noted, “It’s still a journey,” and Erbert nodded.

Erbert chimed in and told “Dancing with the Stars” fans, “To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days, emotionally and physically sometimes.”

The dancer admitted, though, “I’m doing so much better every single day. Like, truly, there is so much progress every day.”

She also shared, “There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek sat at the bottom of my bed and was like, ‘Babe, there’s so many people thinking about you. There’s so many people sending love to you.'”

Erbert noted she told him, “You didn’t even have to tell me that. I can feel it. Like, I genuinely felt that through my body. I felt it in my heart. I felt it in my soul. So thank you all so much.”

“Genuinely, I believe that’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster,” Erbert revealed of the love she’s received from everybody.

DWTS Colleagues & Fans Gushed Over Erbert

Shortly after her first surgery, Erbert posted one quick photo showing her lengthy scar in an Instagram video.

This new post, however, was the first time “Dancing with the Stars” fans had the chance to see her with her very short hair that had been shaved to accommodate her surgery.

The couple joked about her “new haircut” and she bent her head forward a bit to show off her “new scar” as well. Hough added that she had “a new skull” too.

“Also, a new outlook on life,” Erbert added. She continued, “Life is so precious, and, just spend time with the ones you love, hold them close, cause you never know what could happen.”

Both Erbert and Hough were emotional at various times throughout the video update. She expressed that she was grateful to be alive and Hough again praised his wife for how strong and incredible she is.

The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers also said they have a lot more to share about all they experienced. However, Erbert admitted, she’s not quite ready to do that.

The couple’s supporters flooded their Instagram post with love.

Peta Murgatroyd commented, “Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly!”

Hough’s former partner Bindi Irwin wrote, “Our entire family sends all of our love.”

“Hayley you are incredible and such an inspiration. Love you so much!” fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold wrote. She quickly added, “Also! You are the most stunning human inside and out!”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared, “So much love and healing for you both! Stay strong and be strong together! Love you both.”

A supporter commented, “It’s crazy how she came out of this even more glowing! Happy to see both of you happy and smiling again!”

“Watching this video, one can’t help but feel the pure love you have for each other. This is how love heals us all and sees us through the most trying times of our lives,” added another.