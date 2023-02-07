DWTS Champ Publicly Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing Surprise Pregnancy

About a month after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis stepped out publicly, debuting her baby bump.

In a variety of snaps sent to Heavy, Willis was photographed while walking in Los Angeles wearing a matching activewear set by Losano and carrying a microwavable stuffed animal by Warmies. She had just wrapped up a workout class.

Willis announced her pregnancy on December 20, 2022, sharing a series of photos of her baby bump on Instagram. She captioned the post with a sprout emoji and nothing more. Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, who have been linked for almost a year, appear to be overjoyed about their baby news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Willis Was Carrying a ‘Soothing’ Stuffed Animal

On her outing, Willis had a “soothing” stuffed animal with her that can be both heated in a microwave or cooled in a freezer.

“Warmies Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Golden Dog Warmies is scented with real dried French lavender and perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages,” reads the item’s description on the Warmies website.

On January 28, 2023, Willis shared another item that she got for the arrival for her little one; a Dockatot. On her Instagram Stories, Willis shared the item — which didn’t reveal the baby’s gender as it was fairly neutral — with her cat resting in it.

“Djuna’s not ready to share,” she captioned the post.

Willis has been posting all kinds of pregnancy quotes and stories as she prepares to embark on her motherhood journey. She also has updated her Instagram bio to include that she’s a “mama.”

Willis Has Been Focused on Her Health as She Awaits Her Baby’s Arrival

In an update shared to Instagram on January 13, 2023, Willis said that she really looked into what she was putting “in” and “on” her body, trying to make sure that she’s doing the best that she can to use “natural” products.

“As soon as I found out I was pregnant one of the first things I did health-wise was start looking at what I was putting in my body and on my body, from food to lotions, oils, beverages and especially vitamins. I wanted to find the most natural things I could with the fewest ingredients,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Willis hasn’t shared when she’s due or whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl. The day after she announced her pregnancy, her mom, Demi Moore, shared a photo from the doctor’s office where the whole family was gathered for Willis’ ultrasound.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” Moore captioned the snap.

