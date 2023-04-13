DWTS Champ Is Pregnant With Her Family’s First Grandchild

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis is pregnant with her child, and she’s set to make her mom, Demi Moore, and her dad, Bruce Willis, grandparents for the first time.

“[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” Rumer Willis told People magazine.

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, announced their pregnancy in December 2022, sharing a joint Instagram post with the sprout emoji in the caption.

Here’s what you need to know:

Demi Moore Has Spoken Out About Becoming a Grandmother

Rumer Willis called pregnancy “wild” and told People magazine that she’s “so excited” to meet her baby. In addition, she shared the advice that she’s received from her parents. “You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself,” Demi Moore and Bruce Willis told their oldest daughter.

Shortly after Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy, Moore shared her own post on social media with the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Meanwhile, in March 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Moore has been instrumental in helping her daughter prep for her first child.

“She can’t wait to be a grandma and is helping Rumer get ready in all kinds of ways – figuring out the nursery, brainstorming baby names, buying her ‘what to expect’ type books, recommending vitamins and of course sharing her own experiences of a smooth pregnancy,” the source said.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. A year later, the family revealed that he’s also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has been another challenge.

Rumer Willis Says Her Boyfriend Is ‘Excited to Be a Dad’

Rumer Willis and her beau have been linked for about a year. The two ended up falling in love rather quickly, which Rumer Willis talked about on the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast.

During her chat with People magazine, Rumer Willis opened up a bit more about her relationship and how things have been with Thomas since the two found out they were expecting.

“He’s been so lovely, and he’s just so excited to be a dad, and we’re both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is. I could not have asked for a better partner, and he’s going to be such a great dad,” she said.

Thomas and Rumer Willis decided not to find out the sex of their baby, making the birth even more exciting for them both.

“I just can’t wait to meet them. I’m just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can’t wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them,” she told People.

Rumer Willis’ exact due date is unknown, but she has confirmed that she’s in her third trimester.

