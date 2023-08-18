‘Hot Mom’ Rumer Willis Shares New Photos of Infant Daughter

Rumer Willis has shared a few new snaps of her daughter, Louetta. The “Dancing With the Stars” champ provided a bit of a life update on her Instagram feed on August 11, 2023, and uploaded a couple of new photos of baby Lou, too.

“Lately….life is good, I’m so grateful,” she captioned the post, which featured a snap of Lou’s foot peeking out from under a blanket. “My most precious toe buttons,” she wrote.

In another photo, she shared a small red bow that she clipped in her daughter’s hair. “Tiny Bows on Tiny Hairs,” she wrote.

Willis also included two other photos of baby Lou sleeping. “Waking up next to my tiny [peach] is heaven,” she wrote. In the second to last photo, Lou snoozed on her mama’s chest with her hand up near Willis’ face. “Mini naps with mini hands,” Willis captioned that pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Welcomed Her First Child in April

Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed their daughter on April 18, 2023, in a home birth. “You are pure magic,” she captioned her Instagram baby announcement. “You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she added.

About a month later, Willis posted an Instagram tribute to her daughter.

“I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always,” she wrote, in part.

In the time since, Willis has only shared a handful of photos of Louetta, including two of her father, Bruce Willis, holding his granddaughter.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game,” Rumer Willis captioned an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

Rumer Willis Says She’s in Her ‘Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era’

Rumer Willis has really embraced becoming a mom and seems to really be enjoying it. She’s been sharing various posts, quotes, videos, and updates on her Instagram Stories ever since finding out that she was pregnant.

On August 10, 2023, she posted a couple of snaps dressed in Free People gear. “Entering my Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era,” she captioned the post. “I put a few rad looks together with @freepeople today. So excited to see what you think,” she added.

Many of her fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

“People sometimes have this misconception that us women can’t be sexy after becoming a Mom. That’s so not true!! I rocked the hot momma look all through my 30s and 40s. These days I rock the rock’n’ roll momma look,” one person wrote.

“Wow you look amazing, motherhood sure does suit you,” someone else added.

“Louetta’s mom has got it going on,” a third comment read.

“Well damn @rumerwillis. Don’t hurt the people out there! You are stunning love,” a fourth Instagram user said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans ‘Disappointed’ Following Gabby Windey’s Appearance on ‘The View’