DWTS Champ Hopes to Significantly Expand Her Family

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis is a mom of one daughter, but recently said that she’s hoping to have a big family.

During a Q&A on Instagram Stories on December 19, 2023, a fan asked Willis how many children she’d like to have. “5 or 6. As many that want to come in and have me be their mama,” she responded.

When another fan asked Willis what her favorite part of being a mother is, the actor responded, “every moment with her is amazing, but when she smiles at me, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Willis welcomed daughter Louetta with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, in April 2023. During her Q&A, Willis confirmed that the pregnancy wasn’t planned but that Louetta was the “best surprise.”

Rumer Willis Shared a Post in Honor of Louetta’s 8-Month Milestone

One day before her Q&A, Willis shared a post to celebrate her daughter’s 8-month milestone.

“My tiny girl is 8 months old today and I truly don’t know how time has flown by like this…every day with you is a gift Louetta. My goodness I’m so lucky to be your mama. Your smile is my favorite thing in the whole universe,” Willis wrote.

She shared two photos of the back of her daughter’s head, careful not to share her face on social media.

Dozens of friends and fans commented on the post, including some of Willis’ “Dancing With the Stars” family. Both Peta Murgatroyd and Sasha Farber left red heart emoji in the comments section.

“You are a natural beauty…it’s refreshing to see. I bet Louetta looks just like you,” one person wrote.

“How has it been 8 months already!! Time really does fly when you’re having fun,” another comment read.

Rumer Willis’ Tip for New Moms Includes Giving Oneself Grace

Also during her Q&A, Willis was asked for tips by a mom to a 5-month-old baby girl named Emma.

“First off, congratulations. And second, trust yourself. This is your baby and you and Emma are growing and learning together. Her nervous system regulates from yours so, as best as you can, try to remember to take care of yourself so you can take care of her. And give yourself grace,” Willis responded.

As far as having more children goes — or the timeline for that — Willis didn’t get into specifics. When she was asked what her favorite boy’s name was, however, she said that she wouldn’t tell because she’s saving it in case her next child is a boy.

She did, however, go into a bit more depth about the name she chose for her daughter.

“Her name is a mix of things I love,” Willis said. “I have always loved the name Lou, so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl. But when we found out that she was girl, we came up with Louetta. We wanted to give her options and me and my dad’s favorite singers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers.

Willis dad is “Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis.

