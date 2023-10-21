DWTS Champ Introduces New Family Member 6 Months After Giving Birth

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis has a new dog.

“Welcome to the family Atlantis Moon. You are the sweetest girl,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 13, 2023. The pup is a black, gray, and white Silken Windhound. Fully grown, Atlantis will weigh somewhere between 24 and 44 pounds.

“The Silken Windhound is a very friendly and affectionate companion. He likes meeting new people and should never exhibit shyness or aggression. He is happiest when he is with his family and participating in activities with people,” reads the dog’s temperament description on the Wag Walking website.

Willis got the dog from Kristull Ranch located in Austin, Texas, according to her sister, Tallulah Willis, who has the same breed.

Atlantis Moon has joined the Willis-Thomas family just six months after the Mirrorball Trophy winner and her beau Derek Richards Thomas welcomed their daughter, Louetta.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Expressed Disappointment in Rumer Willis for Not Adopting a Shelter Pup

Shortly after Rumer Willis shared photos of her new dog, dozens of people commented on the post, some expressing serious disappointment at the star’s decision to get a dog from a breeder rather than a shelter.

“Its a damn shame you didn’t rescue a dog on death row,” one person wrote.

“I’m not sure if you know this, but there is A HUGE PROBLEM RIGHT NOW AND DOG RESCUE A BUNCH OF PEOPLE DUMPED THEIR DOGS AFTER Covid not sure how in good conscience you could buy a dog??” someone else wondered.

Rumer Willis has been open about adopting dogs from shelters over the years, however, but that didn’t stop some of the negativity. Regardless, the majority of comments were about the dog’s level of cuteness.

“What a cutie pie!!” read one comment.

“Sooooo cute and such a lucky pup!!!!!!!” added Rumer Willis’ pal Lori Bregman.

Rumer Willis Loves Animals

Bringing a new dog into the fold is nothing new for Rumer Willis, who has surrounded herself with four-legged family members much of her life.

“Happy National Dog Day. My little weirdo Dolores you bring so much joy to my life. Thank you @acredogs for helping me find my best friend,” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2020.

“If you are looking for a doggo friend or aren’t ready and just want to help out these are some of my favorite rescues that are constantly saving and helping so many lives in need,” she continued, tagging some pet rescue centers.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor has shared plenty of posts about animals that have come into her life, including a dog named Jack, another named Delilah, and a fair share of cats.

Rumer Willis also loves her family’s pets, especially Pilaf, a spunky Chihuahua that rarely leaves Demi Moore’s side. Pilaf was even on-hand for one of Rumer Willis’ ultrasounds in December 2022.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” Moore captioned an Instagram post, holding Pilaf in the patient room.

READ NEXT: Alan Bersten Reveals Which DWTS Partner ‘Changed’ His Life