DWTS Champ Shares Intimate Photo: ‘I Have Never Felt More Beautiful in My Whole Life’

It’s a new beginning for “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis. On August 16, 2023, Willis celebrated her 35th birthday. She marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram photo of herself topless while nursing her daughter, Louetta.

“I feel every birthday wish I have ever had has come true ten fold. This past year has come with so much growth, so many challenges and fears to overcome but right along side more joy than I could ever imagine. I truly learned what it is to surrender into the deepest core of myself and find a strength and a primal power I didn’t know I had,” Willis wrote in the caption.

Willis said that she had just found out that she was pregnant on her last birthday and admitted feeling “nervous and excited” as she embarked on a new journey: Motherhood. Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed Louetta in April 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Says This Was 1 of the ‘Best Birthdays’

In her lengthy Instagram caption, Willis said that she had a “wonderful” birthday and says it was “one of the best birthdays [she’s] ever had.”

Her message is in line with many of the other Instagram captions she’s written since welcoming her first child.

“This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life,” she captioned a nude photo on August 14, 2023.

And, on May 14, 2023, Willis penned a tribute to her baby girl.

“I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always,” she wrote, in part.

Rumer Willis’ Boyfriend Penned a Tribute to Her in Honor of Her Birthday

In honor of Willis special day, Thomas penned a sweet caption to wish her a happy birthday.

“Rue, I love you,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for you in my life, I hope you have a wonderful birthday, it is my joy to celebrate you today. I’m so glad you were born and came into my life. I’ll never be the same, thank you for making me a father and helping me grow as a human. You are kind, thoughtful, sexy and wise. Can’t wait for what the future brings,” he added.

Willis and Thomas have been together for more than a year. The two often write sweet messages to one another on social media, especially on special occasions such as an anniversary or Valentine’s Day.

Thomas, who is a musician, is six years younger than Willis.

