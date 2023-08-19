Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Marks Huge Milestone

Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s baby boy Rome has marked a major milestone. The 7-month-old son of the married “Dancing With the Stars” pros has said his first word: Mama.

On August 16, 2023, Johnson shared a video of her little one saying “mama” while sitting in his play seat. “I AM NOT OK,” Johnson captioned the video, adding, “7 months and he officially started saying ‘Mama.'”

On her Instagram Stories, Johnson shared a photo of herself standing with her hand on her head. “You guys. I am NOT okay….” she captioned the post. In the next slide, she shared the aforementioned video of baby Rome.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reacted to Rome Saying ‘Mama’

In her Instagram video, Johnson was elated when her son said “mama” and reacted to him in a way that made him get all excited. “Oh my goodness,” she said in a high-pitched voice. “Hi, baby! Hi,” she added, which caused Rome to smile and wiggle his body.

Johnson’s closest friends — many of whom she works with on “Dancing With the Stars” — reacted to the sweet video that she shared of her son saying “mama.”

“The sweetest sound in the whole world,” wrote Lindsay Arnold, who is a mom of two girls.

“Yes!!” added Johnson’s brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. He and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, are going through the baby phase once more after welcoming their son, Rio, in June 2023.

“Oh my gosh,” said Hayley Erbert, who is set to marry “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough in August 2023.

Dozens of fans also commented on the post, many unable to get over just how adorable Rome is.

“He’s literally the cutest baby ever I can’t!!” one comment read.

“He is the CUTEST!!! Don’t blink, Jenna!! My baby boy just started driving, and I swear he was this size yesterday,” another Instagram user said.

Rome Is Also Getting Some Teeth In

Johnson has been sharing many updates on Rome since she gave birth to him in January 2023. In another post shared on Johnson’s Instagram feed, she revealed that her son is getting some teeth in.

“Love this little Napa crew,” she captioned a post that included some photos from her summer in Napa. She relocated to the city for a few months with Rome as Val Chmerkovskiy is doing a show with Maks Chmerkovskiy a few nights a week. Rather than have them travel back and forth, it made the most sense for Johnson to move, which she has talked about on her Instagram Stories.

Johnson and her husband are able to spend more time together without having to worry about traveling back and forth to see each other, which gives them more free time to spend as a family. In this series of photos, Johnson shared some snaps of the family, including Maks Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, enjoying some time outside.

In one of the photos, fans could see that baby Rome is getting some teeth.

“If you look closely on Slide 3, you’ll see Rome’s 2 bottom teeth making their debut!!!” Johnson’s caption read.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Forced to Clarify Divorce Comment