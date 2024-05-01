DWTS Fans Have Questions About Rylee Arnold’s Big News

Rylee Arnold shared exciting news with fans. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer revealed she bought a new house at age 18.

Arnold, who made her debut as a DWTS pro dancer in fall 2023 for season 32, announced her house news on April 30, 2024. In several photos shared on Instagram, the dancer posed in the kitchen of what appeared to be a new construction build. The modern kitchen boasted stainless steel appliances and a large island with globe pendants hanging above it. In another shot, Arnold leaned against a fireplace built-in to show part of her living room.

“OFFICIALLY A HOME OWNER✨🏡❤️‍🔥 feeling so so grateful 🥹,” she captioned the post.

Several fans questioned where the new home is located.

“Utah or LA?” one fan asked in the comment section.

“In Utah or California?” another asked.

“This is what I’m curious about. Which state,” another chimed in.

Arnold’s home ownership comes less than a year after she graduated from high school in Utah and just a few weeks after she wrapped a whirlwind “Dancing With the Stars” tour across the U.S.

Rylee Arnold Gave a Mini Tour of Her House on TikTok

Arnold gave a bigger sneak peek at her home in a TikTok video. She showed the front door to the house which revealed that it’s a new construction townhouse. Mountains could be seen in the background as she made her way through the front door. Arnold covered up details on the closing paperwork, but she did give fans a glimpse at her new pad’s open floorplan.

Fans noted that it appeared Arnold bought the house in her home state of Utah.

Some fans were still perplexed. “Makes no sense… she is constantly traveling and is trying to be a permanent pro on DWTS… lol,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s a townhome which is a pretty good investment for someone young and single like her. She’ll probably rent it out or sell if she does move to LA,” another reasoned.

Others wondered how Arnold could afford such a purchase just one year out of high school.

“I am so curious to know how much DWTS cast members make. I mean I’m sure Rylee makes money off social media/ affiliate links but I am also curious about her dwts salary,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Fans Speculated That Rylee Arnold Was House Hunting

A few days before making her announcement Arnold posted a photo of the fireplace on her Instagram story. “Getting excited for a new adventure,” the teen teased, as seen in a Reddit post.

A few weeks prior, another Redditor claimed that Arnold shared on SnapChat that she was house hunting in Utah.

And another clue came from Arnold’s DWTS partner Harry Jowsey. During an interview on the “Dom Meets World” podcast in December 2023, the “Too Hot To Handle” star raved about Arnold’s maturity and discipline as she saved to buy a house.

“Imagine being 18 and on the biggest dancing show in the world,” Jowsey said of Arnold. “It’s crazy… like I probably lost all my brain cells at that time of my life and [Rylee] is just like saving money, getting ready for a house, like doing all this incredible stuff.”

“I’ve never looked at someone and been so like impressed and like in awe of how hard they work like she’s really cool,” he said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33