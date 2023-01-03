DWTS Pro’s Brother Shares Heartbreaking Post

The brother of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd is mourning the loss of their dad, Derek Murgatroyd, who died on December 29, 2022, seven months after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis; a terminal illness that causes scarring on a person’s lungs.

Peta Murgatroyd said that her family was “devastated” upon hearing the diagnosis as there’s “no cure” for pulmonary fibrosis. However, her dad had been doing okay and had been stable in the months that followed.

“And then, boom. He got COVID,” Peta Murgatroyd said on her Instagram Stories in December 2022. She flew to Australia to see him after receiving word from her family.

“My brother and mother told me to come home so I came home immediately,” she said, saying that it was “bad.” Peta Murgatroyd flew back to the United States in time to spend Christmas with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and the couple’s son Shai. However, four days after Christmas, Derek Murgatroyd died at age 81.

Peta Murgatroyd’s brother shared a heartbreaking post to their dad on Instagram, announcing the sad news.

Sam Murgatroyd Shared Some Photos of His Dad on Social Media

After Derek Murgatroyd died, his son Sam Murgatroyd shared a couple of photos of them together over the years.

“Bye Dad. Rest easy mate. Thanks for everything x,” Sam Murgatroyd captioned his Instagram post. Peta Murgatroyd dropped by the comments section to leave a broken heart emoji, as did her husband, Chmerskovskiy.

A few other people from Peta Murgatroyd’s “Dancing With the Stars” family offered their condolences to Sam Murgatroyd by way of his Instagram post.

“Sam,” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote, adding a crying emoji and a broken heart emoji.

“I’m so sorry Sam. Sending you guys lots of love,” Peta Murgatroyd’s longtime friend Sharna Burgess commented.

Peta Murgatroyd Shared a Heartbreaking Post About Her Dad

Peta Murgatroyd also shared a social media post about her dad following his tragic death. Calling her dad her “teddy bear,” Murgatroyd spoke from the heart.

“I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done. I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your ‘darling baby girl’ as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never,” she wrote.

Several people close to Peta Murgatroyd and even some complete strangers offered their well wishes to her and her family during this very trying time.

“Will never forget our jazz club night with him. Pure joy and happiness,” her sister-in-law Jenna Johnson commented on the post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you love,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba said.

“Peta my heart is with you. Our dads have a way with us. I get it. I’m so sorry babe . You made him proud happy and loved,” former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer wrote.

“I am so sorry for your loss. Please let us know if you need anything from us. We are here for you,” DWTS champ and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro’s comment read.

