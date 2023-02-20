Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber as ‘Problematic’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber are upset with the dancer after he shared a post about bringing his dog, Ruby, into coffee shops that are not pet friendly.

In the Instagram Story, which was screenshotted and uploaded to Reddit, Farber shared a story about dogs being banned from the New York City subway “unless they fit in a bag.”

“The other day someone came up to me and said sorry dogs can’t be in here, I said thank you and just kept drinking my coffee,” Farber wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

The Reddit user wrote, “When people ask why Sasha is my least favorite.” They added that they understand Farber loves his two dogs and “they are like children to him.”

“But to me if a sign says no animals or you were told (obviously service dogs are the exception), why would you argue or ignore that?”

Some Fans Think Farber Acts Entitled

Some fans were annoyed with Farber and said so in the replies on the Reddit post.

“Dogs on the subway is completely different from dogs in a private business. The subway is vital public transportation, so as long as your dog is contained, they should absolutely be allowed,” one person wrote. “(Also they look so cute in ikea bags.) But while I personally love dogs, you’re not entitled to bring your dog to brunch.”

Another person wrote, “I always found it odd how Ruby seems to be in every restaurant & cafe they go to. I’m sure some of them are dog friendly and I know Ruby is a very well behaved dog but yeah…. Is Sasha a Karen? Does he frequently just refuse to comply with polite requests?”

Ruby is one of Farber’s two dogs. The other, Grinch, is a German Shepherd and is not on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour with the professional dancer.

“He does seem generally problematic…” one comment reads.

Some Fans Want Sasha Farber to Get Back Together With Emma Slater

Farber and his ex, Emma Slater, with whom he shared his two dogs, were married for four years before separating in 2022, and some fans want them to get back together after Farber posted a video of the two dancing together on tour.

“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of the video.

“I know you guys had a reason but wish you guys were still married,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Is that Emma, can there be a chance of reconciliation. Ohhh that will be great.”

Many others shared that they are happy the couple remained friends, while others begged the two to get back together.

After separation rumors swirled for nearly a year, Farber and Slater officially called it quits in 2022, per Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has officially broken up. A source also confirmed the split to E! Online.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the source, the decision was tough for the couple.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple has yet to file for divorce.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.