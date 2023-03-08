DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Shares Update After ‘Hard Week’ Amid Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber is opening up more about his divorce from professional dancer Emma Slater. The two were married for nearly five years.
“Having a day off at home and seeing friends was the best!!!” Farber wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story on March 6, 2023. “To me it’s the little and simple things in life that make me happy!!! Recharged and ready for the last 7 shows of the tour!!!! Quick coffee before heading to the airport.”
The post came days after Farber shared an Instagram Story post about having a tough week. He wrote, “This was a hard week, the days don’t add up to the shows, 7 shows 5 days, but we did it.”
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay or receive spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”
The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.
Sasha Farber Said Things In Life ‘Don’t Always Work Out’
In an Instagram Story after the divorce filing was made public, Farber shared some of his thoughts.
“Things in life don’t always work out, but it’s important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving,” he wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji.
After the divorce was made public, Farber posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “Living the Dream!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday.”
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split in August 2022
The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers officially called it quits in August 2022.
“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”
The source said it was a tough decision for the couple to make.
“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told the outlet.
Farber and Slater first started dating in 2011, but they broke up briefly in 2014. In 2016, they got engaged and tied the knot in 2018.
Though neither have publicly commented on their split at the time of writing, Slater did say the two would be “friends for life after the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. That night, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line and praised Farber.
The two have one number that they perform together on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, which has led some fans to hoping they’ll get back together.
“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of a video of the couple in February, which showed him and Slater dancing in pink outfits during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” live tour date. Many fans took to the comments to say they’d love for the two to at least date again.
“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.