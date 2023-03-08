DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Shares Update After ‘Hard Week’ Amid Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber is opening up more about his divorce from professional dancer Emma Slater. The two were married for nearly five years.

“Having a day off at home and seeing friends was the best!!!” Farber wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story on March 6, 2023. “To me it’s the little and simple things in life that make me happy!!! Recharged and ready for the last 7 shows of the tour!!!! Quick coffee before heading to the airport.”

The post came days after Farber shared an Instagram Story post about having a tough week. He wrote, “This was a hard week, the days don’t add up to the shows, 7 shows 5 days, but we did it.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay or receive spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”

The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

Sasha Farber Said Things In Life ‘Don’t Always Work Out’

In an Instagram Story after the divorce filing was made public, Farber shared some of his thoughts.

“Things in life don’t always work out, but it’s important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving,” he wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji.

After the divorce was made public, Farber posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “Living the Dream!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday.”

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split in August 2022